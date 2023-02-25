Italian stress test could be timely sharpener for Ireland's Grand Slam charge

WITH THE GAME in the balance and the clock inching towards those championship minutes, the cameras panned up to an Ireland coaching box which looked far from content.

Ireland were struggling to shake off an Italy team who are finally adding real value to the Six Nations and on a memorable spring afternoon at the Stadio Olimpico, were doing everything within their power to stress the world’s top-ranked side.

On another day this could have been a famous result for Italian rugby. With just a converted try separating the sides and 12 minutes remaining, Italy had numbers up out wide when Ignacio Brex got his angles wrong as he sent a rushed crossfield kick in the direction of, but not quite anywhere near, Federico Ruzza. The moment called for calmer heads.

Three minutes later Ireland got their chance and grabbed it, Mack Hansen scoring his second try to kill a contest that had pulsated and thrilled before arriving at the expected end result. Exhale.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Mack Hansen crossed for two tries. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The two halves of rugby that unfolded in Rome could hardly have been more contrasting.

A rip-roaring opening 40 in which the two sides shared six tries saw Ireland mix the sublime with the sloppy.

The good? Another fast start – captain James Ryan crossing after just three minutes – Bundee Aki serving up the offloads, Hugo Keenan’s balletic balance as he danced through to score Ireland’s second, the threat of James Lowe every time he touched the ball.

It all contributed to the visitors bagging the bonus point before a highly entertaining first half came to a close, the scores coming courtesy of Ryan, Keenan, Aki and Hansen.

When Ireland’s attacking shape found its rhythm, some of their rugby was a joy – with the bulk of their five tries involving slick offloading and clever running lines.

Yet this was anything but straight forward. It is no secret that this is an Italian side who can really play ball, and a generous Ireland defence gave them every opportunity to do just that.

With the gifted Ange Capuozzo always dangerous and Paolo Garbisi back in the Italy 10 shirt for the first time this year, the hosts were always going to be ambitious in possession.

Quickly settling after conceding that early Ryan try, Italy repeatedly shredded through Ireland’s defence, punching holes with far too much ease as an appreciative home crowd roared them on. In the first half alone Ireland missed 20 of their 78 tackles.

Garry Ringrose might not be the headline absence in an injury list that includes Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw, but his presence was certainly missed as Kieran Crowley’s men found plenty of reward down the 13 channel.

Italy’s first try was a brilliant team move: a patient passage of attack built on quick recycling at the breakdown, finished by scrum-half Stephen Varney following a strong carry by Niccolo Cannone.

Their second, arriving in the closing moments of the first half, was a gift: Aki sending the ball straight into the arms of a grateful Pierro Bruno, who took a punt on the intercept and ran the ball home from deep.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland's Stuart McCloskey is tackled. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Those errors continued to plague Ireland’s play following the break – a lineout steal five metres out as Ireland looked to put some distance between the teams, Stuart McCloskey’s misjudged high tackle on Capuozzo, Andrew Porter giving up the penalty which allowed Garbisi pull the deficit back to four points, Aki unfortunately knocking the ball forward as he slid towards the line.

It was tense, it was tight and it was all to play for.

In the grand scheme of things Farrell may appreciate having some extra footage for the review room. It would be a stretch to call this a scare, but it was certainly a stress test. It might just prove to be a timely sharpener as Ireland’s Grand Slam charge aims its bow towards Scotland and England. There hasn’t been as much as a hint of complacency emanating from the Ireland camp yet, and a challenge like today can only help ensure that remains the case.

Ross Byrne and Craig Casey, both starting a Six Nations fixture for the first time, now have a proper sense of what it’s like to manage a team through a proper, fiery Test game away from home. Both players can be happy with their contribution but like most of those wearing green, will rue certains moments and decisions made in the heat of a proper battle.

The bench had their say, too, with Tom O’Toole showing up well again after Finlay Bealham was forced off and Conor Murray a key player in Hansen’s insurance score.

An a crucial juncture – closing in on the hour mark with Ireland up by four – Dan Sheehan, Peter O’Mahony and Ryan Baird joined the action looking to add some impetus to an Ireland team beginning to look a little rattled.

Within five minutes of his introduction Baird won an important penalty to ease the pressure, Byrne swinging over a kick which pushed Ireland seven clear with 15 to play – that the score represented Ireland’s first points of the second half was illustrative of just how difficult Italy were making life.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Italy will have regrets around how the final quarter played out. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Stubborn and disciplined in defence, the home side still managed to swing a few more punches of their own – Brex’s heavy crossfield a major missed opportunity to really make things interesting in the final quarter.

It wasn’t until the 71st minute that Ireland could at last breathe a little easier. A big carry from Caelan Doris, a superb offload from Murray and a smart finish from Hansen, stepping the excellent Capuozzo to cross.

It was a disappointing end for an Italian side who will again take pride in their performance, but are now at a stage where pride is not enough. This is a talented, well drilled team who can realistically target a scalp when Wales come to Rome in round four.

It hadn’t made for the most comfortable viewing but no game should be comfortable in the Six Nations. Too often we’ve seen Ireland breeze past Italian teams and learn little about themselves. It had become a date in the diary for handing out a few new caps and boosting the points difference column.

This was something far more worthwhile. This was a test. This was hard earned. Just the way it should be.

