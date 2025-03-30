Eight-try Ireland earn first win of the Six Nations with bonus-point heroics against Italy

Italy 12

Ireland 54

IRELAND HAVE PICKED up their first win of the Women’s Six Nations after a bonus-point victory against Italy.

The result puts Ireland third on the table and sends them into a rest week before preparing for England’s visit to Cork on 12 April.

Anna McGann helped herself to a hat-trick as Scott Bemand’s side wrapped up the bonus point in the first half. Aoife Dalton got them off the mark, while Amee-Leigh Costigan also went over as McGann bagged a brace before the break.

Out-half Dannah O’Brien was flawless from the tie in the first period, slotting all four of her kicks. Linda Djougang, Dorothy Wall, and Brittany Hogan all crossed over in the second half as McGann completed her hat-trick with the clock in the red to bring Ireland’s final try-tally to eight.

O’Brien finished her afternoon with just one missed conversion from eight attempts, slotting some particularly tricky kicks in a brilliant afternoon of kicking efficiency.

After losing out to Italy in the last two Six Nations championships, Ireland avenged for those defeats and complimented their brave and encouraging display against France last week to finally get their championship moving.

More to follow…