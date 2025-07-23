Here are the jerseys Ireland will wear at the Women's Rugby World Cup

THE IRELAND JERSEYS for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup have been unveiled.

Canterbury of New Zealand launched the kit, in partnership with the IRFU and Elverys, today ahead of it going on sale this Friday, 25 July. Prices start from €80/£66.

Ireland will debut the new home jersey in their World Cup opener against Japan on Sunday, 24 August at at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton. Scott Bemand’s side also face Spain and New Zealand in Pool A.

They return to the showpiece tournament for the first time since hosting in 2017, having missed out on qualification for 2021, and they do so after an impressive upturn: from a strong showing at last year’s WXV1, including a famous win over the Black Ferns, to striking Six Nations progress.

“At Canterbury, we are incredibly proud to launch the official kit for the Irish Women’s Team,” said Simon Rowe, SVP of Canterbury of New Zealand.

“This summer feels like a very important time for Irish women’s rugby, with the team looking to build upon a set of fantastic results last year. Under the banner of ‘Ireland’s Calling,’ we are inviting fans everywhere to rally behind these exceptional players as they take to the world’s stage.”

“This Rugby World Cup campaign represents a defining moment for women’s rugby in Ireland, and we’re proud to mark it with the launch of such a meaningful jersey and campaign,” IRFU Head of Commercial Jessica Long added.

“‘Ireland’s Calling’ is more than a campaign line — it’s a rallying cry to fans across the country to get behind this team as they inspire a new generation on and off the pitch.”

The kit was launched at a special event at Lansdowne FC, Dublin, today, where Canterbury also unveiled a 12-metre tall jersey which will tour Ireland from 24 July to 10 August. Fans can sign it with messages of support at rugby clubs and Elverys stores across the country, before it’s presented to the squad ahead of departure for England.

Ireland face Scotland and Canada in send-off games in Cork and Belfast on Saturday, 2 and 9 August.