4 mins ago

30mins: Maori All Blacks 18 Ireland 10

In the blink of an eye, the home side strike for their second try.

Zarn Sullivan was involved again with some great work under the high ball, before Josh Ioane burst forward and timed his pass out wide to Shaun Stevenson perfectly, the winger the showing the pace to beat an exposed Ciarán Frawley down the stretch – he might wonder where the cover was out wide. Ioane converts and the Maoris now lead by eight.