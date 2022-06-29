In the blink of an eye, the home side strike for their second try.
Zarn Sullivan was involved again with some great work under the high ball, before Josh Ioane burst forward and timed his pass out wide to Shaun Stevenson perfectly, the winger the showing the pace to beat an exposed Ciarán Frawley down the stretch – he might wonder where the cover was out wide. Ioane converts and the Maoris now lead by eight.
A let off there for Ireland as Ioane sends what looked a kickable penalty well wide. The game is beginning to open up a little but Ireland look comfortable so far.
23mins: Maori All Blacks 8 Ireland 10
What a moment for Ireland captain Bundee Aki, the former Chiefs man back on his old stomping ground today. A really nice set-piece move sees Gavin Coombes play in Aki, who has the speed and power to run in Ireland’s first try of the tour. Frawley adds the conversion and Ireland lead by two.
Debutant Zarn Sullivan scores the opening try of the game after his brilliant 50:22 started the move. From the lineout the Maoris work the ball patiently before the fullback times his run well to break the Ireland defence and cross. The conversion is missed and Ireland trail by five.
At the other end, Ireland almost pounce for an immediate response as Jimmy O’Brien kicks through for Jordan Larmour, but the bounce of the ball just evades his Leinster teammate.
Game all being played in Ireland’s half at the moment in what is a scrappy enough start in Hamilton.
Jordan Larmour landed a big shot a few moments ago but needed a bit of treatment on his shoulder afterwards, while Cian Prendergast has been pinged for hands in the ruck.
Jeremy Loughman has passed his HIA and is back on the pitch, entering the action just as Zarn Sullivan produces a massive 50:22 to put his time right down in the far corner.
8mins: Maori All Blacks 3 Ireland 3
Josh Ioane makes no mistake and the Maoris level the game. The home side are starting to grow into the contest as they go through the phases and test the Ireland defence for the first time today. Kieran Treadwell also receiving some early treatment.
Looks to be quite slippy underfoot in Hamilton, but a nice start from Ireland already, including a smart break from James Hume.
Some early concern too as Jeremy Loughman makes way for a HIA, with Cian Healy entering the action with less than two minutes on the clock. A bit of niggle in this game already too as Ciarán Frawley gets involved with Maori fullback Zarn Sullivan.
Ireland then win the first penalty of the day at the scrum, and Frawley is going to go for the posts.
We’re just about 20 minutes away from kick-off in Hamilton. Here’s a reminder of how Ireland lineup, with Farrell picking a very experimental looking side for the game – the decision to name Ciarán Frawley at out-half perhaps the most intriguing selection.
Introducing our first line up of the Tour! ✊
Bundee Aki will captain Ireland against the Māori All Blacks at FMG Stadium Waikato on Wednesday night. #TeamOfUs | #MABvIRE
“We would have players in UCD who would come down and it’d be like it was a drop down to where they were coming from. But someone like Cian, that didn’t matter. It was minutes, and he just wanted to play because he knew Academy coaches would pore over videos of their game time and GPS scores and all that stuff.
“He knew that playing AIL and standing out would get him further down the track. He used the AIL to promote himself.”
Garry Doyle is our man in New Zealand for the tour, and you find his match preview here.
All week, Māori coach Clayton McMillan has been making all the right noises about Ireland, and you sense there is a sincerity to his words, that respect has been earned.
But it is just as easily lost. We’ve only sporadically seen the best of Joey Carbery since his ankle injury in 2019; we’ve yet to see anything of Ciaran Frawley, Loughman, Cian Prendergast in an Ireland shirt; we haven’t seen Aki or Mack Hansen at all in two months while the last sighting of Munster’s Casey and Gavin Coombes was with their heads bowed in defeat in Belfast.
Are they able to turn it on on Wednesday? For their sake, they need to, because even though it is nearly a year and a half away, in reality, Ireland’s World Cup begins now, not in Bordeaux, but here, halfway across the world in Waikato.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the opening match of Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand, with Andy Farrell’s side taking on the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton.
Kick-off at the FMG Stadium is at 8.05am Irish time, 7.05pm New Zealand time.
