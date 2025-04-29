Ireland's Aoife Wafer named on Six Nations Player of the Championship shortlist

IRELAND’S AOIFE WAFER is one of four players nominated for the prestigious Guinness Player of the Championship after the conclusion of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland back row player Wafer is joined by England winger Abby Dow, France second-row Manaé Feleu, and Scotland back-row Evie Gallagher on the shortlist.

Wafer was yesterday announced as one of the three Irish players included in the Six Nations Team of the Championship, along with team-mates Neve Jones and Aoife Dalton.

Vote for your winner here ➡️ https://t.co/5ZrPKpenuI#GuinnessW6N pic.twitter.com/9eRbvP0qlQ — Guinness Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 29, 2025

Wafer finished the tournament as joint-second in the top try scorer race with four tries, the joint-most by any forward. She made 70 carries (ranked first) for a total of 424.7 metres – a tally that surpasses many back-three players in the championship – and beat 17 defenders, which was the second highest of any forward in the championship.

England winger Abbey Dow finished as the top try scorer with six tries for the Red Roses. Scotland back row Gallagher also impressed as she led the championship for defensive rucks hit (38) and topped the breakdown steals chart (10).

France second row and captain Manaé Feleu led from the frontamong the top five forwards in four key areas: line breaks (3), offloads (8), breakdown steals (4) and dominant tackles (8).

Fans are being asked to vote for one of the four nominees, with voting open until 10pm on Tuesday 6 May, and votes can be made here.