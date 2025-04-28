Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland duo Aoife Wafer and Neve Jones. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeStar Power

Ireland trio included in Six Nations Team of the Championship

Neve Jones, Aoife Wafer and Aoife Dalton were all selected in the top 15 by public vote.
8.17pm, 28 Apr 2025

IRELAND TRIO NEVE Jones, Aoife Wafer and Aoife Dalton have all been included in the women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship.

The 15 players selected on the team were decided by public vote, with over 12,639 rugby fans participating to pick a player in each position. 

Jones gets the nod at hooker following a strong campaign which saw her succeed in all 61 of her tackle attempts, at least 19 more than any other player who did not miss a single tackle in the Championship.

Wafer finished as the joint-second highest try scorer with four tries, the joint-most by any forward, while making 70 carries (ranked first) with 424.7 metres.

Aoife Dalton made the most metres in contact of any centre in the Six Nations (83) and was also the only player to play all 400 minutes in the midfield in this year’s Championship.

The women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship

unnamed (19) Women's Six Nations media.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie