Ireland trio included in Six Nations Team of the Championship

IRELAND TRIO NEVE Jones, Aoife Wafer and Aoife Dalton have all been included in the women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship.

The 15 players selected on the team were decided by public vote, with over 12,639 rugby fans participating to pick a player in each position.

Jones gets the nod at hooker following a strong campaign which saw her succeed in all 61 of her tackle attempts, at least 19 more than any other player who did not miss a single tackle in the Championship.

Wafer finished as the joint-second highest try scorer with four tries, the joint-most by any forward, while making 70 carries (ranked first) with 424.7 metres.

Aoife Dalton made the most metres in contact of any centre in the Six Nations (83) and was also the only player to play all 400 minutes in the midfield in this year’s Championship.

The women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship

