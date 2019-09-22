Ryan, Best and Furlong get Ireland off to an ideal start at the World Cup

Conor Murray celebrates after James Ryan's try. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND TOOK CONTROL in the early stages of this morning’s 2019 Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in Yokohama.

Following a brilliant break by his second-row partner Iain Henderson, James Ryan powered his way over for the first try of the contest with less than six minutes on the clock.

06: TRY Ireland!



What a start in Yokohama. James Ryan forces his way over after a brilliant break from Iain Henderson.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #IREvSCO #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/MaynbcKhMe — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019

Rory Best increased Joe Schmidt’s side’s lead in the 14th minute, the captain scoring after Ireland mauled their way towards the whitewash. Johnny Sexton was unable to add the extras on this occasion.

14: TRY Ireland!



Simply brilliant start from Ireland as they score off an attacking maul.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/V0NV3zWkKh — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019

After Greig Laidlaw opened Scotland’s account with a penalty, Tadhg Furlong got in for a third try on 25 minutes. With Johnny Sexton being attended to for what looked like a groin injury, Conor Murray kicked the conversion to give Ireland a 19-3 lead.

25: TRY Ireland!



Tadhg Furlong powers over for try number 3 for Ireland.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/ZZ6Uyk7kIT — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019

