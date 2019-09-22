This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryan, Best and Furlong get Ireland off to an ideal start at the World Cup

Joe Schmidt’s side have taken control against Scotland in this morning’s tournament opener in Yokohama.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 9:22 AM
14 minutes ago 1,014 Views 2 Comments
conor-murray-celebrates-james-ryan-scoring-their-first-try Conor Murray celebrates after James Ryan's try. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND TOOK CONTROL in the early stages of this morning’s 2019 Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in Yokohama.

Following a brilliant break by his second-row partner Iain Henderson, James Ryan powered his way over for the first try of the contest with less than six minutes on the clock. 

Rory Best increased Joe Schmidt’s side’s lead in the 14th minute, the captain scoring after Ireland mauled their way towards the whitewash. Johnny Sexton was unable to add the extras on this occasion.

After Greig Laidlaw opened Scotland’s account with a penalty, Tadhg Furlong got in for a third try on 25 minutes. With Johnny Sexton being attended to for what looked like a groin injury, Conor Murray kicked the conversion to give Ireland a 19-3 lead.

Follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog.

