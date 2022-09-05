'The World Cup is our goal': No more House of Payne as Ireland seek easier play-off

MOST WERE CONFUSED — clueless, some might say — but Heather Payne was up to speed on the World Cup play-offs.

“I’ve been looking at it for the last few months,” the Ireland star said, as the focus moved from an historic night in Tallaght Stadium when Vera Pauw’s side sealed their progression with a game to go against Finland, to their final group game away to Slovakia.

“I think I kind of have it figured out, but I think the Slovakia game is still crucial. We need to get three points there so we can get a higher ranking and get a better play-off and be in a better position. It’s great that we have a play-off spot secured no matter what.”

“We know they’re a good side, they drew with Finland and we drew with them here,” the versatile Florida State University forward added; Payne dubbed “half horse, half human” by her Irish team-mates for the incredible running stats she clocks up leading the line.

“We know it’s going to be another tough battle. They’ve got nothing to lose. I know they can’t qualify, but sure why can’t they just come out and give it their all as well? All our focus had been on Finland, but it’s definitely going to be a tough game and we will have to come out with our best.

Everyone knows what the task is ahead. You want to have an easier play-off against an easier team. They’re all going to be quite tough, but you want an easier team. Obviously the main goal is still to qualify for the World Cup, so that means getting the three points on Tuesday.”

A win in Senec tomorrow [KO 5pm Irish time, live on RTÉ 2], after results in other groups going in their favour, would see Ireland clinch one of three seeded places and move directly into Round Two of the convoluted play-off route.

Otherwise, it’s into Round One: the six remaining nations contesting three single-leg play-offs on 6 October, and an open draw meaning the games could be home or away. A home play-off would be “absolutely brilliant” and “obviously an advantage,” Payne notes.

After those two rounds, there will be three teams left standing: two qualify directly for next summer’s World Cup, based on results in the qualifying group stage and Round Two play-offs, and the remaining side will compete at inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand next February.

Payne assures she has her availability sorted with college — “You can’t be missing a World Cup play-off!” — and believes Ireland are in a good place as they break new ground.

There’s work to do, the Ballinasloe flier stresses, but last Thursday’s win over Finland served as a welcome reminder of how far they’ve come from the failed Euro 2022 bid.

Even before the game, we knew we were a different team to the one that played in Ukraine. We’re a lot more mature, we have come on loads. We knew that we weren’t going to bottle it as such this time.

“In game management, we have come on in leaps and bounds. That’s really good for the team. I know we are a lot better than we were and with each game we are getting better.

“Our goal was always to take it step-by-step. After everything we were like, ‘Okay, lets make the play-offs’. We’ve made it now but we want to get a higher-ranked spot. The World Cup is our goal. It’s full focus on Slovakia next.”