Late goals sink Ireland in penultimate FIH Pro League match against Spain

Ireland 2

Spain 4

TWO LATE GOAL in the final quarter for Spain were the difference in Ireland’s second-last match of the FIH Pro League against Spain today.

Ireland led on two occasions, with Johnny McKee opening the scoring after just three minutes, and Lee Cole restoring Ireland’s lead from the spot in the second quarter. A trio of goals in the final quarter, a brace from Nicolas Alvarez and a penalty corner from Pepe Cunill saw Spain secure the win with a late comeback.

A calm and composed start from Ireland set the tone, holding onto the ball. With their first attack of the game Jeremy Duncan drove down the left and playing the ball into Johnny McKee to deflect past Rafael Revilla in the Spanish net to break the deadlock inside three minutes.

Spain’s response was swift, driving into the Irish half from the restart. They forced a save from Luke Rolleston and found the back of the net from the goalmouth scramble, but the goal was chalked off by the video umpire and Ireland maintained their lead.

Ireland’s effective attacking continued, Jeremy Duncan having a shot on goal with Ireland’s next entry into the Spanish half, but his reverse stick shot was wide of the post. Spain threatened again immediately after, picking the Irish pocket and slapping the ball just wide of the post.

A late penalty corner in the first quarter for Spain gave them a chance which Bruno Avila took to level the scoring.

Spain’s intensity continued into the second quarter, where they found a way into the Irish circle from the restart, but Ireland scrambled well to clear. Luke Roleston was called into action a few minutes later, his save falling to Nicolas Alvarez on the back post. With the goal gaping Alvarez struck at goal, but Adam McAllister was on hand to block the shot.

Back-to-back penalty corners for Spain forced Ireland to defend, blocking both efforts and clearing to keep the game level. Ireland continued to weather a Spanish storm, with Roleston again making no mistake.

A break away from Ben Nelson offered Ireland a chance to attack, forcing a save from Revilla. From the long corner, Johnny McKee won a penalty corner which Spain saved. Another counter-attack soon after ended in a penalty stroke, Louis Rowe being shoved in the back inside the circle. Lee Cole stepped up to calmly slot the stroke into the net and restore Ireland’s lead just before half-time.

An even beginning to the second half saw few clear chances come for either side, with the sides cancelling each other out in their respective defensive quarters. A late attack from Spain provided one of the few chances of the third quarter, with Jaime Carr, who replaced Luke Roleston in the Irish net, alive to the threat to clear.

Spain made an ideal start to the final quarter, Nicolas Alvarez capitalising on a moment of luck to drive down the right flank and squeeze the ball into the Irish net from a tight angle.

Ireland continued to have to absorb pressure, with a yellow card for Peter Brown meaning Ireland had to do it a player down. A breakaway from Ben Nelson yet again saw him go one on one, taking the ball around Revilla and draw contact from the keeper. The ball went wide but Ireland used their referral believing the contact was enough to warrant a second penalty stroke. The video umpire didn’t agree, and Ireland lost their referral.

A chance from nothing for Spain in the final three minutes saw them go a goal up, a hopeful ball into the circle evading the Irish defenders and getting a deft touch Nicolas Alvarez to take it past Carr. A penalty corner one minute late put the game to bed, Pepe Cunill flicking into the net.

Speaking after the match, captain Kyle Marshall said: “We started well and came out of the blocks nice and aggressive. We didn’t get the rub of the green with decisions at pivotal times in the game, and that maybe took the wind out of our sales a bit.

“We were definitely in the game for large parts, we will try and bring that energy into tomorrow.”

Discussing the potential penalty stroke, Marshall said: “Ben Nelson isn’t a diver. He was disadvantaged by the contact. I don’t know why that decision can’t just be given on the pitch straight away. Even before that there was a penalty corner.”

Ireland will again play Spain in their final FIH Pro League game tomorrow at 9.30am Irish time, with the game available to watch live on the TG4 Player.

Report courtesy of Hockey Ireland.