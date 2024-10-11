Ireland suffer late heartbreak against Norway

UEFA European U21 Qualifiers Group A

Republic of Ireland 1

Norway 1

Stephen Barry reports Turner’s Cross

THERE WAS late heartbreak for the Republic of Ireland as a controversial Norwegian equaliser in the third and final minute of stoppage time denied the hosts a guaranteed European U21 Championship play-off spot.

Seán Roughan broke a tense stalemate in the 75th minute which looked set to seal a top-two finish for Ireland, who can still qualify automatically with a win away to Italy on Tuesday.

However, Sindre Walle Egeli got away with a clear jersey pull on Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and although Tiernan Brooks saved the initial Thelo Aasgaard shot, Andreas Schjelderup was on hand to turn home in front of 5,754 fans at Turner’s Cross.

Suspended striker Sinclair Armstrong and injured captain Joe Hodge were among the major absentees but Jim Crawford threw in another curveball with a change of goalkeeper.

Josh Keeley had been ever-present during this campaign but after his error against Latvia, Brooks came in for his competitive debut.

The Gateshead goalie, who previously lined out at Turner’s Cross during a brief spell with Cork City, has been getting regular first-team football in the English National League but was completely untested until injury time.

There was also a first cap for Emmanuel Adegboyega, the Norwich City defender on loan at Dundee United, while Kenny and Aidomo Emakhu were introduced to the attack.

Advertisement

Both teams lined up with five across the back out of possession and a conservative opening period ensued. The biggest cheers were reserved for strong tackles and the best chances were mostly pullbacks into empty space.

A long diagonal ball to Roughan produced Ireland’s first opportunity down the left but no striker was up with the play to capitalise.

It took 33 minutes for the first shot to lift the crowd. Killian Phillips won the ball in an advanced position, Andrew Moran’s quick-thinking pass found Johnny Kenny’s run, and the Shamrock Rovers striker unleashed a low drive which forced Sander Tangvk to save with an outstretched right boot.

Ireland didn’t allow a shot against them in the first half with Tobias Guddal’s stoppage-time header the closest imitation of one from the visitors.

After the break, Brooks got away with a heart-in-mouth pass as Norway pressed up and Adegboyega blocked a first away attempt from Schjelderup.

Before long, Ireland began to take control and exploit the space left behind down the left flank. Moran was drifting wide to create an overlap with Roughan and they were central figures in back-to-back chances.

Roughan and Kenny combined to win back possession and they ended up with the shots after a through ball from Moran. The full-back’s shot was spilled by Tangvk but Kenny couldn’t keep the rebound down.

Then, Moran instigated a move through Roughan and Emakhu, whose clever flick sent the captain through. His shot was powerfully struck but directed too high.

Schjelderup got on the end of a couple of Norwegian moves as the stalemate entered a final quarter. The Benfica winger was brilliantly dispossessed by Abankwah when eyeing the target. Then, he was left unmarked from a corner-kick but cannoned his volley high and wide.

Moran fired a hopeful effort over before the finest move of the day prised open the Norwegian defence.

Healy curled a tremendous pass behind the backline, which was met by a perfect first touch by Kenny. The striker whizzed his pullback across the posts where it was met by the onrushing Roughan to thump the ball home.

🇮🇪 1-0 🇳🇴

Ireland lead! And what a fine goal it is. Sean Roughan is the man who finishes off a super move. Big moment in Cork.

📺

https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ



🖥️https://t.co/4yKMdiiJ65 pic.twitter.com/i8Wx19P4zI — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 11, 2024

Crawford had already lined up a triple substitution which saw hometown favourite Mark O’Mahony introduced alongside Baba Adeeko and Rocco Vata.

Schjelderup and Elias Melkersen miscued a couple of efforts off target before a deflected Mvuka shot was turned around the post by Brooks.

It was the keeper’s first save of the night but having then denied Aasgaard, the final shot of the night was a crushing blow for Ireland.

FT 🇮🇪 1-1 🇳🇴

Agony for Ireland. They are denied victory at the death, after huge home shouts for a foul on Anselmo García MacNulty in the build-up.

📺

https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7



🖥️https://t.co/E7dtFbwCMP pic.twitter.com/5FhYxJOzPC — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 11, 2024

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: T Brooks; S Curtis, E Adegboyega, J Abankwah, A Garcia MacNulty, S Roughan; K Phillips (B Adeeko 77), M Healy, A Moran; J Kenny (R Vata 77), A Emakhu (M O’Mahony 77).

NORWAY: S Tangvk; O Braude (S Egeli 81), E Helland, T Guddal, R Østrøm (S Npan 90), M Løvik; K Arnstad, I Hansen-Aarøen (T Aasgaard 81); J Mvuka, L Nordås (E Melkersen 81), A Schjelderup (B Skaret 90+4).

Referee: J Alberola Rojas (ESP).