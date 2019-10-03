This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: The two early tries that have Ireland up and running against Russia

Ireland have made a superb start as they chase the all-important bonus point after taking an early 14-0 lead against Russia.

By Ciaran Kennedy Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 4,800 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4835266
Rob Kearney scores Ireland's first try against Russia.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Rob Kearney scores Ireland's first try against Russia.
Rob Kearney scores Ireland's first try against Russia.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE MADE a flying start against Russia with two tries in the opening 13 minutes helping Joe Schmidt’s side take an early 14-0 lead.

The first arrived with just 90 seconds on the clock, Ireland producing a classic Schmidt move to set Rob Kearney racing clear.

After going 25 games without a try for Ireland, Kearney now has three in his last three outings.

 

Ireland doubled their lead a little over 10 minutes later, and again the try came from an unlikely source.

This time it was Peter O’Mahony getting on the end of a neat grubber from captain Johnny Sexton. 

It was only O’Mahony’s second ever try for Ireland, with his first coming all the way back in 2013 against Samoa, Schmidt’s first game in charge.

 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciaran Kennedy
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie