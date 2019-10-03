Watch: The two early tries that have Ireland up and running against Russia

IRELAND HAVE MADE a flying start against Russia with two tries in the opening 13 minutes helping Joe Schmidt’s side take an early 14-0 lead.

The first arrived with just 90 seconds on the clock, Ireland producing a classic Schmidt move to set Rob Kearney racing clear.

After going 25 games without a try for Ireland, Kearney now has three in his last three outings.

Ireland doubled their lead a little over 10 minutes later, and again the try came from an unlikely source.

This time it was Peter O’Mahony getting on the end of a neat grubber from captain Johnny Sexton.

It was only O’Mahony’s second ever try for Ireland, with his first coming all the way back in 2013 against Samoa, Schmidt’s first game in charge.