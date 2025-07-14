Ireland U20s in danger of wooden spoon after defeat to Scotland

IRELAND U20S suffered a 22-21 loss to Scotland at the World Rugby U20 Championship this evening in Verona, Italy.

The defeat means Neil Doak’s side need to beat Spain on Saturday to avoid receiving the tournament’s wooden spoon.

A last-gasp try from hooker Jake Shearer ensured the continuation of a miserable year for Ireland U20s, who previously finished bottom of the Six Nations table.

The Scots had the better of the first half.

Tries from Nairn Moncrieff and Seb Stewart put their side in command, before Henry Walker’s score was converted by Sam Wisniewski to get Ireland back in the game.

However, Scotland finished the opening period the stronger — Ollie Duncan’s try was converted by Matthew Urwin to establish a 17-7 half-time lead.

Ireland breathed a sigh of relief that the advantage was not more sizeable, as tries from Ollie Duncan and Hector Patterson were both disallowed.

The Irish youngsters then threatened to mount a second-half comeback.

Replacement Liam McLaughlin’s try, converted by Daniel Green, cut the deficit to three points and set up an exciting finale.

Ireland looked like they were going to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat late on, as Paidí Farrell’s try saw them take the lead in the game for the first time, with Green adding the conversion.

But Shearer’s intervention in the final play of the match ensured it would be Scotland to play Georgia for ninth place.