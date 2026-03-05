More Stories
Dylan McNeice. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Selection

Ireland U20s make two changes for Wales clash

Andrew Browne’s team are back in action in Cork on Saturday night.
5.00pm, 5 Mar 2026

ANDREW BROWNE HAS made two changes to his Ireland U20s team for Saturday’s U20s Six Nations meeting with Wales at Virgin Media Park [KO 7.45pm, Virgin Media 2].

Dylan McNeice comes back into Ireland second row having recovered from a knee problem, while Ben Blaney starts in the back row.

Ireland are currently second in the table, having recorded an impressive 31-21 win away to Bath last time out.

And Browne has largely kept faith with the same starting side, naming an unchanged backline.

Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan continue in Ireland’s back three, while James O’Leary and Rob Carney are retained in midfield.

Munster pair Christopher Barrett and Tom Woods go again in the half backs.

Up front, Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick and captain Sami Bishti form an unchanged front row, while Joe Finn and McNeice are in the second row.

In the Ireland back row, Josh Neill is at blindside flanker, Blaney joins the side at openside and Diarmaid O’Connell is at number eight.

Duinn Maguire, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Donnacha McGuire, Billy Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan are the Ireland replacements.

Ireland U20s:

  • 15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
  • 14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster)
  • 12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)
  • 11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster) – capt
  • 4. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 5. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 7. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

  • 16. Duinn Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
  • 18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)
  • 19. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 20. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
  • 22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
