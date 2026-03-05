The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland U20s make two changes for Wales clash
ANDREW BROWNE HAS made two changes to his Ireland U20s team for Saturday’s U20s Six Nations meeting with Wales at Virgin Media Park [KO 7.45pm, Virgin Media 2].
Dylan McNeice comes back into Ireland second row having recovered from a knee problem, while Ben Blaney starts in the back row.
Ireland are currently second in the table, having recorded an impressive 31-21 win away to Bath last time out.
And Browne has largely kept faith with the same starting side, naming an unchanged backline.
Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan continue in Ireland’s back three, while James O’Leary and Rob Carney are retained in midfield.
Munster pair Christopher Barrett and Tom Woods go again in the half backs.
Up front, Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick and captain Sami Bishti form an unchanged front row, while Joe Finn and McNeice are in the second row.
In the Ireland back row, Josh Neill is at blindside flanker, Blaney joins the side at openside and Diarmaid O’Connell is at number eight.
Duinn Maguire, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Donnacha McGuire, Billy Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan are the Ireland replacements.
Ireland U20s:
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland U20s Rugby Rugby Selection u20s six nations