Ireland's crucial U21 Euro qualifier against Italy at Tallaght Stadium has sold out

Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly are likely to provide Ireland's attacking threat.

THE U21 EUROPEAN Championship qualifier between Ireland and Italy has sold out, the FAI announced today.

Stephen Kenny’s team sit top of Group One after three wins from three, and meet top seeds Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 10 September.

Tickets were being snapped up fast, with the FAI predicting a sell-out two weeks ago, and that forecast has been proved correct.

There is huge interest in the U21s right now — partly due to the fact that it is one of the most talented groups in years, and also because former Dundalk boss Kenny will take over from Mick McCarthy as senior manager after the current Euro 2020 campaign.

In their opening three qualifiers, Ireland have scored seven goals and conceded one while playing free-flowing, attacking football at times.

The recent win away to Sweden was the most impressive to date, with the Boys in Green coming back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Troy Parrott (2) and Conor Masterson.

This upcoming game will be shown live on eirSport.

Kick-off is 8.05pm.