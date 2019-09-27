This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 September, 2019
Ireland's crucial U21 Euro qualifier against Italy at Tallaght Stadium has sold out

Stephen Kenny’s side has captured the public’s imagination after three wins from three.

By Ben Blake Friday 27 Sep 2019, 1:53 PM
25 minutes ago 713 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4827483
Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly are likely to provide Ireland's attacking threat.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly are likely to provide Ireland's attacking threat.
Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly are likely to provide Ireland's attacking threat.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE U21 EUROPEAN Championship qualifier between Ireland and Italy has sold out, the FAI announced today. 

Stephen Kenny’s team sit top of Group One after three wins from three, and meet top seeds Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 10 September. 

Tickets were being snapped up fast, with the FAI predicting a sell-out two weeks ago, and that forecast has been proved correct. 

There is huge interest in the U21s right now — partly due to the fact that it is one of the most talented groups in years, and also because former Dundalk boss Kenny will take over from Mick McCarthy as senior manager after the current Euro 2020 campaign. 

In their opening three qualifiers, Ireland have scored seven goals and conceded one while playing free-flowing, attacking football at times. 

The recent win away to Sweden was the most impressive to date, with the Boys in Green coming back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Troy Parrott (2) and Conor Masterson. 

This upcoming game will be shown live on eirSport. 

Kick-off is 8.05pm.

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

