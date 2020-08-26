Southampton trio Smallbone, Ferry and Obafemi named in Ireland U21 squad

Will Smallbone celebrating a goal for Southampton in the FA Cup last season.

JIM CRAWFORD HAS named a 25-man Ireland U21 squad for next week’s training camp in Northern Ireland.

Having taken over from Stephen Kenny, Crawford is aiming to end a superb campaign by clinching qualification for the European Championships.

Ahead of qualifiers against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg coming up in October and November, the group will get together to prepare over four days next week.

Although key players such as Jayson Molumby, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah have been called up to Kenny’s senior squad, many of the regulars are included and this U21s side remains one of the most talented in years.

Southampton striker Michael Obafami, who vented his frustration on Twitter after missing out for next week’s Uefa Nations League games, will surely be aiming to catch the eye.

He is joined by Saints team-mates Will Smallbone and Will Ferry, who are called up for the first time along at this level along with St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally and Watford forward Ryan Cassidy, who recently joined League One side Accrington Stanley on loan.

There is more League of Ireland representation in the shape of Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty, Dundalk full-back Darragh Leahy, Shamrock Rovers duo Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia, as well as Bohemians pair Danny Mandroiu and Danny Grant.

Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St. Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Accrington Stanley, on loan from Watford).

