This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southampton trio Smallbone, Ferry and Obafemi named in Ireland U21 squad

Jim Crawford is taking 25 players to a training camp in Northern Ireland next week.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 2:08 PM
41 minutes ago 1,210 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5186676
Will Smallbone celebrating a goal for Southampton in the FA Cup last season.
Image: Adam Davy
Will Smallbone celebrating a goal for Southampton in the FA Cup last season.
Will Smallbone celebrating a goal for Southampton in the FA Cup last season.
Image: Adam Davy

JIM CRAWFORD HAS named a 25-man Ireland U21 squad for next week’s training camp in Northern Ireland. 

Having taken over from Stephen Kenny, Crawford is aiming to end a superb campaign by clinching qualification for the European Championships.

Ahead of qualifiers against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg coming up in October and November, the group will get together to prepare over four days next week. 

Although key players such as Jayson Molumby, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah have been called up to Kenny’s senior squad, many of the regulars are included and this U21s side remains one of the most talented in years. 

Southampton striker Michael Obafami, who vented his frustration on Twitter after missing out for next week’s Uefa Nations League games, will surely be aiming to catch the eye. 

He is joined by Saints team-mates Will Smallbone and Will Ferry, who are called up for the first time along at this level along with St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally and Watford forward Ryan Cassidy, who recently joined League One side Accrington Stanley on loan.

There is more League of Ireland representation in the shape of Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty, Dundalk full-back Darragh Leahy, Shamrock Rovers duo Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia, as well as Bohemians pair Danny Mandroiu and Danny Grant.   

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St. Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Accrington Stanley, on loan from Watford).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie