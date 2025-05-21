Cork City teenage star Cathal O'Sullivan earns first call-up to Ireland U21s

IRELAND UNDER-21S head coach Jim Ireland has named his squad for friendlies against Croatia and Qatar next month.

Cork City teenage star Cathal O’Sullivan is one of several players to receive their first call-up to the Young Boys In Green, with a 24-strong selection unveiled.

O’Sullivan, 18, is one of the most exciting young players in the League of Ireland and has attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs.

Shamrock Rovers defender Cory O’Sullivan and Drogheda United striker Warren Davis are the other SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division players called up for the first time.

Manchester United midfielder Jacob Devaney and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Killian Barrett also earn their first U21s selections.

Sheffield United midfielder Sam Curtis — recently on loan at St Johnstone — returns to the squad, alongside Stockport County ‘keeper Andrew Wogan, formerly of Drogheda.

In all, 16 of the 24 players included are currently playing in, or came through, the League of Ireland and its academies. Nine are still in their teens.

Zagreb is the destination next month as Crawford’s Ireland complete their final preparation for the European Championship qualifiers, which get underway in September: they play Croatia on Friday, 6 June, before facing Qatar’s Under-23s on Tuesday, 10 June.

Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Killian Barrett (Sheffield Wednesday), Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Andrew Wogan (Stockport County)

Defenders: Sam Curtis (Sheffield United), Sean Grehan (Bohemians, on loan from Crystal Palace), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), David Okagbue (Walsall), Gabriel Otegbayo (Sheffield Wednesday), Jacob Slater (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Jacob Devaney (Manchester United), Darius Lipsiuc (Walsall, on loan from Stoke City), Jack Moorhouse (Manchester United), Jamie Mullins (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam Murphy (Bristol City), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Southampton), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City), Harry Vaughan (Hull City)

Forwards: Warren Davis (Drogheda United), Joe Gardner (Nottingham Forest), Jad Hakiki (Sligo Rovers), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Mark O’Mahony (Brighton & Hove Albion)