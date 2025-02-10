Humphreys inspires Ireland to one-off Test win over Zimbabwe

SPINNER MATTHEW HUMPHREYS starred again in Bulawayo on Monday, adding two wickets to four earlier in the innings as Ireland wrapped up a 63-run win over Zimbabwe in a one-off Test.

Ireland won the toss at Queens Sports Club and posted 260 and 298. Zimbabwe made 267 and 228 in reply with a dashing 84 from all-rounder Wessly Madhevere the highlight of their second innings.

It was the second Test victory in a row for the Irish over the southern African nation having won by four wickets in Belfast last July.

“Humphreys was superb, (Andy) McBrine too. Our bowlers worked hard, taking wickets at key times,” said Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie.

“We love Test cricket as a team. Our guys have been brought up on one-day and Twenty20 cricket, but they prepared well for this match.”

Zimbabwe skipper Johnathan Campbell said: “Our bowlers impressed throughout. However, we flopped with the bat. There were good individual performances, but a lack of overall cohesion.

“Wessly had a fighting knock and debutant Nick (Welch) did well. There is exciting talent in Zimbabwe and we are not far off.”

Humphreys (6-57) wreaked havoc over three days after Zimbabwe were set a target of 292 to end a four-year winless run in Tests.

He took the wicket of first-innings star Welch (5) on Saturday, and his three victims the following day included Brian Bennett (45) and Campbell (33).

His first casualty on Monday was tail-ender Newman Nyamhuri (8), trapped leg before after the ball struck his front pad when attempting a sweep.

Madhevere, who celebrated his maiden Test half-century on Sunday, added 23 runs to his overnight 61 before being bowled by Humphreys.

The Zimbabwean watched in horror as a quick delivery with the second new ball skidded past the outside edge and sent the stumps flying.

McBrine then atoned for several missed catch opportunities on the final day by bowling Richard Ngarava (14) to end the Zimbabwe innings.

The 31-year-old, whose first-innings 90 steadied Ireland after they were reduced to 31 for five, was named player of the match.

The teams travel north to Harare for three one-day internationals beginning Friday, followed by three Twenty20 matches.

– © AFP 2025