Ireland's Darren Randolph makes rare Premier League start for West Ham

First-team opportunities have been scarce for Randolph at West Ham United since his move from Middlesbrough.

First-team opportunities have been scarce for Randolph at West Ham United since his move from Middlesbrough.

DARREN RANDOLPH WILL play for West Ham United in tonight’s game at West Bromwich Albion (8.15pm).

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has been drafted in for his third Premier League start of the season after Lukasz Fabianski was injured during the warm-up.

Randolph, who made the move from Middlesbrough in January 2020, has had to settle for a back-up role behind Fabianski since his return to the Hammers.

His most recent appearance came in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in February, while his only other top-flight outing in this campaign was in a 1-0 win against Everton on New Year’s Day.

The 34-year-old’s Ireland team-mates Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson are among the substitutes for West Brom, while Irish youth international Mipo Odubeko is on the bench for the visitors.

Fabianski’s injury will be a cause for concern for Poland, who begin their European Championship campaign against Slovakia on 14 June.