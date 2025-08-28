Advertisement
Kate O'Connor. Nikola Krstic/INPHO
TOKYO TEAM

27-strong team of Irish athletes named for Tokyo World Championships

Eye-catching names selected for upcoming championships include in-form athletes.
11.01am, 28 Aug 2025
3

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced a team of 27 athletes who will be competing in the upcoming World Championship in Tokyo, from September 13 to 21.

In a strong selection containing European medalists and Olympians, some of the eye-catching names include in-form athletes Kate O’Connor, Sarah Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Mark English.  

After winning gold in the European Indoors last march in the 3,000m, Sarah Healy will now aim for half that distance in the 1,500m event.

O’Connor looks to be carrying the strongest form to Tokyo with her multiple triumphs at World University and European Indoor championships.

One name that will not be competing is Rhasidat Adeleke, who announced she would be taking off the rest of the year to recuperate from injury problems.

Irish team

  • Sarah Healy (1500m)
  • Sophie O’Sullivan (1500m)
  • Mark English (800m)
  • Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles)
  • Sharlene Mawdsley (400m, mixed 4x400m, women’s 4x400m)
  • Cian McPhillips (800m)
  • Cathal Doyle (1500m)
  • Andrew Coscoran (1500m, 5000m)
  • Kate O’Connor (heptathlon)
  • Nicola Tuthill (hammer throw)
  • Brian Fay (5000m)
  • David Kenny (20km race walk)
  • Oisin Lane (35km race walk)
  • Eric Favors (shot put)
  • Fionnuala McCormack (marathon)
  • Hiko Tonosa (marathon)
  • Peter Lynch (marathon)
  • Sophie Becker (mixed 4x400m, women’s 4x400m)
  • Rachel McCann (mixed 4x400m, women’s 4x400m)
  • Jack Raftery (mixed 4x400m)
  • Conor Kelly (mixed 4x400m)
  • Cillín Greene (mixed 4x400m)
  • Cliodhna Manning (women’s 4x400m)
  • Michelle Duggan (women’s 4x400m)
  • Jenna Breen (women’s 4x400m)
  • Erin Friel (non-travelling reserve, women’s 4x400m)
  • Ciaran Carthy (non-travelling reserve, mixed 4x400m)

