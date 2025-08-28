The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
27-strong team of Irish athletes named for Tokyo World Championships
ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced a team of 27 athletes who will be competing in the upcoming World Championship in Tokyo, from September 13 to 21.
In a strong selection containing European medalists and Olympians, some of the eye-catching names include in-form athletes Kate O’Connor, Sarah Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Mark English.
After winning gold in the European Indoors last march in the 3,000m, Sarah Healy will now aim for half that distance in the 1,500m event.
O’Connor looks to be carrying the strongest form to Tokyo with her multiple triumphs at World University and European Indoor championships.
One name that will not be competing is Rhasidat Adeleke, who announced she would be taking off the rest of the year to recuperate from injury problems.
Irish team
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Irish Athletics TOKYO TEAM