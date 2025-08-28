27-strong team of Irish athletes named for Tokyo World Championships

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced a team of 27 athletes who will be competing in the upcoming World Championship in Tokyo, from September 13 to 21.

In a strong selection containing European medalists and Olympians, some of the eye-catching names include in-form athletes Kate O’Connor, Sarah Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Mark English.

After winning gold in the European Indoors last march in the 3,000m, Sarah Healy will now aim for half that distance in the 1,500m event.

O’Connor looks to be carrying the strongest form to Tokyo with her multiple triumphs at World University and European Indoor championships.

Advertisement

One name that will not be competing is Rhasidat Adeleke, who announced she would be taking off the rest of the year to recuperate from injury problems.

Irish team