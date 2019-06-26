Huge medal haul shows 'great signs', but it's still all about Tokyo for Dunne's young boxing squad

Gráinne Walsh celebrates her victory over European champion and former World bronze medalist Elina Gustafsson of Finland.

IRISH AMATEUR BOXING Association High Performance director Bernard Dunne says his squad are showing ‘great signs’ at the European Games, but insists their mightily impressive six-medal haul is just a stepping stone towards the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

At the multi-sport, Olympic-style Games in Minsk, Team Ireland have guaranteed at least six medals will be making the 3,000-kilometer trip home to these shores. All six of these medals have been won by Ireland’s boxers, with lightweight (60kg) world champion Kellie Harrington joining the party in a hard-earned quarter-final victory this evening.

Belfast’s Michaela Walsh started what was a remarkable Wednesday for Dunne and Zaur Antia’s selection by beating Germany’s world champion at featherweight (57kg), while another Walsh — Gráinne of Tullamore, Co. Offaly — dumped out the reigning European champ up at welterweight (69kg) about 45 minutes later.

Lisburn’s ‘King Kurt’ Walker (56kg), Portlaoise’s Michael Nevin (75kg) and Bray’s Regan Buckley (49kg) are each into the last four of their respective divisions, too.

Thursday is a rest day, and so Dunne — who has provided plenty of post-fight updates via his Twitter account — finally had the time to give a more detailed assessment of a remarkable few days for his relatively inexperienced side.

And the Irish boxing great, while glowing in his praise, was scarcely getting carried away ahead of the semi-final stage.

“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “We came out here with 11 athletes who prepared in the best way they possibly could, gave everything they had both in and out of the ring.

“The results are showing up — they really are. There have been some fantastic performances from all our athletes. Not one of them has let themselves down or let the team down.

“For us, it’s great signs, but it’s all building towards Tokyo 2020. That’s the big target for everybody.

“They’re taking it step by step, so they’re into the next step which is going to start on Friday. And d’you know what? We’re ready. Our guys are in the best shape I’ve seen them in.

Technically, they’re able to compete with anybody here. We’ve beaten world number ones, we’ve beaten European number ones, and this is a young, young squad. You’re looking at six medals but you’re also looking at a lot of young athletes who are showing themselves to be major players on the international scene, thankfully.

