Saturday 13 August 2022
Ogbene scores again in Rotherham victory, Obafemi the hero for Swansea

Will Keane was also on the scoresheet and Robbie Brady again influential in the Championship.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 5:08 PM
CHIEDOZIE OGBENE SCORED his third goal in as many games this season in Rotherham’s 4-0 hammering of Paul Ince’s Reading in the Championship this afternoon. 

All of Rotherham’s goals came in the opening half, with Ogbene’s strike the fourth, coming in first-half stoppage time. It means Ogbene has scored in every game he has played this season, and Rotherham are three points off the top of the early-season table with a game in hand. Georgie Kelly was a second-half substitute for Rotherham, while Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long started for Reading. 

Michael Obafemi scored the winning goal as Swansea got their first win of the season, scoring late to finally make the most of his side’s dominance in a 1-0 win away to Blackpool. Ryan Manning played all 90 minutes of the game for Swansea.

Another Irish striker, Will Keane, was on the scoresheet as he earned Wigan a 1-1 draw against Bristol City. James McClean played the full game for Wigan along with Keane. Mark Sykes, called up for the Irish squad though yet to be capped, played 90 minutes for Nigel Pearson’s side. 

Robbie Brady’s revitalised form continued as he created the only goal of Preston’s 1-0 win away to Luton Town, a game in which Troy Parrott and Alan Browne also played for Preston. 

Elsewhere, Irish U21 international Will Smallbone played for Stoke in their 3-1 loss to Huddersfield, who picked up their first points of the season. Andrew Omobamidele played the full game as Norwich’s early-season plight deepened: they were beaten 2-1 by Hull City. 

Millwall beat Coventry 3-2, while Sunderland blew a 2-0 lead at home to QPR in dramatic circumstances, with Rangers’ goalkeeper Seny Dieng equalising in the second minute of stoppage time. Jimmy Dunne and Olamine Shodipo started for QPR, with Irish underage international Sinclair Armstrong introduced as a second-half substitute. 

Earlier, Irish international Callum O’Dowda created the winning goal of Cardiff’s 1-0 victory against Birmingham. 

In League One, Conor McCarthy put through his own net from Conor Hourihane’s corner as Derby beat Barnsley 2-1, while Marcus Harness was among the goals in Ipswich’s 3-0 win against MK Dons. Game of the day was Accrington Stanley’s 4-4 draw with Burton Albion: Stanley trailed 3-0 at half-time and then 4-2 going into second-half stoppage time, but summoned a remarkable comeback to extend Burton’s winless start to the season. 

 

