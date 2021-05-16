BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 16 May 2021
Irish international Simon Cox cuts his A-League spell short

The 34-year-old striker is returning to his home in the UK following the recent birth of his child.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 16 May 2021, 3:54 PM
Simon Cox at Western Sydney Wanderers.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

SIMON COX HAS confirmed his departure from Australian outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Reading-born striker is returning to his home in the UK to be with his family following the recent birth of his child. It’s unclear if he intends for his career to continue.

After moving to the A-League from Southend United in January of last year, he found the net five times in 27 appearances.

Cox won 30 senior caps with the Republic of Ireland, three of which were earned at the 2012 European Championship.

It’s a premature exit for the 34-year-old, who was contracted to the Sydney outfit until the end of the season.

“I had to make a really tough decision about staying here while my partner had a child back in the United Kingdom, which was, to be honest, the hardest decision my life,” he said.

“I thought we would be able to get through to the end of the season and possibly the Finals but that is now not possible. The last few weeks have been really tough.”

Cox, who began his career at Reading, played over 500 games in English football. The majority of those came in the Championship and League One, although he did make 37 Premier League appearances over the course of two seasons at West Bromwich Albion.

Western Sydney Wanderers, who have four regular-season games remaining, are in contention to advance to the end-of-season play-offs, with only goal difference keeping them outside the Finals spots at present.

However, their prospects were dealt a significant blow with a 5-1 defeat to Perth Glory today, during which Cox’s former Ireland team-mate Andy Keogh scored four goals.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

