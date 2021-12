Rachael Blackmore is the name on everyone's lips as 2021 comes to a close after her history-making exploits. But which county does the jockey hail from? Cork Limerick

Tipperary Clare

Who scored Meath’s goal in the All-Ireland final as they won their first senior title and ended Dublin’s five in-a-row bid? Vikki Wall Emma Duggan

Emma Troy Niamh O’Sullivan

In which event did Irish swimmer Ellen Keane win Paralympic gold in Tokyo? SB8 100m Breaststroke S9 100m Backstroke

SM9 200m Individual Medley S9 100m Butterfly

Kellie Harrington landed Olympic gold in the women’s lightweight division in Tokyo. What nationality was her final opponent, Beatriz Ferreira? Thai Brazilian

Spanish American

Who is Ireland WNT's leading goalscorer in the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign so far? Katie McCabe Denise O'Sullivan

Megan Connolly Amber Barrett

How many times did Katie Taylor fight this year? Three Two

Four Five

True or false: Leona Maguire became the first-ever Irishwoman to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup in 2021. True False

Name the Ireland captain who retired from international rugby this year? Claire Molloy Hannah Tyrrell

Lindsay Peat Ciara Griffin

From reaching an Olympic final to stunning exploits at the World Short Course Swimming Championships, Mona McSharry had quite the year. What age is the Sligo swimmer? 22 19

21 20

How many medals did Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win at the Paralympics? One Two

Three Four

Who did the Irish women's hockey team beat in the final of September's World Cup qualifiers in Pisa to book their World Cup ticket? Wales Italy

Scotland Poland