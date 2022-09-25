Is too much made of Ireland's lack of Premier League starters?

CAST YOUR MIND back to 11 June, 2017.

It was the day that Ireland played Austria in an important World Cup qualifier.

One notable aspect of the Irish starting XI that day was that 10 were Premier League players.

Yet the fact that the Boys in Green fielded so many footballers from one of the best leagues in the world at the time didn’t have an especially significant influence on proceedings.

In fact, Ireland played poorly for much of the contest.

An ordinary enough and under-strength Austria side took a first-half lead and outplayed their opponents for a large portion of the game.

However, the Boys in Green stuck at it, and amid a late rally, Jon Walters equalised.

It was typical of the late stages of the Martin O’Neill era in that it was not in any way an inspired or memorable display, and would likely have left many people complaining that Ireland ‘don’t have the players,’ though the result itself wasn’t as a disaster by any means.

Now, it feels as if the opposite is the case — Ireland are often playing well but the outcomes of the games have not reflected the performances.

And so, given the number of top-flight starters that day in 2017, it was natural to recall the game again this week.

The starting XI that took to the field against Scotland yesterday featured two Premier League starters, one Premier League non-starter, seven Championship players and one League One regular.

By contrast, Scotland’s XI that lined out at Hampden are playing for the following clubs: Hearts, Brentford, Cremonese, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Man United, Celtic, Southampton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and QPR.

With the exception of Jack Hendry — who scored Scotland’s equaliser — every one of the hosts’ players has been getting regular game time at club level this season.

Moreover, in contrast with just three of Ireland’s footballers, 10 of Scotland’s 11 starters are at top-flight clubs this season — the sole exception being Lyndon Dykes, although the hosts could just as easily have played Southampton’s Che Adams up front.

And they managed, too, without one of their star men in Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

This discrepancy was frequently mentioned in the build-up to Saturday’s match.

It is primarily why Scotland were seen as favourites because their players are generally operating at a higher level.

Yet in the end, did it really make a huge difference?

The game turned on two pivotal moments — with the score at 1-1, Troy Parrott missed a golden opportunity when sent through on goal by Michael Obafemi.

Scotland then won a freakish penalty late on after Irish substitute Alan Browne lost his balance in the area as a set piece was delivered and ended up being penalised for handball — a somewhat harsh decision that other officials may have ignored.

Better fortune would have seen Ireland emerge from Hampden with at least a point and possibly all three.

But of course, Kenny’s side’s lack of top-flight performers matters to a degree — any of their players would naturally become better by getting game time at teams like Arsenal and Man United.

And perhaps a couple more Premier League players would have provided them with that extra talent and nous to achieve a positive result.

But it didn’t make a dramatic difference on Saturday as there was very little between the sides, nor was it pivotal in June, when Ireland beat their rivals convincingly.

Too much attention in football is paid to labels, such as what team an individual plays for. The tactics and philosophy of the side are just important as the players’ ability.

The group, therefore, will always override the footballers of which it comprises, with morale and other psychological factors also integral to its success.

To take an actual Premier League example — the Tottenham team that were floundering around this time last year during Nuno Espírito Santo’s reign are now thriving under Antonio Conte despite the two managers having a fairly similar set of players to choose from.

So Ireland may have been beaten owing to fine margins last night, but it was still far more entertaining to watch compared to the Premier League stars who earned that drab draw with Austria just over five years ago.

Of course, the results have been disappointing of late and under-pressure Kenny badly needs those to pick up soon, but there are signs a team of largely Championship players is capable of competing at a high level and playing good football in big international games, irrespective of recent suggestions to the contrary.

Players are important but good organisation and an astute manager are particularly key in international football — superior footballers often come unstuck, as happened last night when Switzerland stunned Spain.

It was never going to be easy changing Ireland’s philosophy and introducing a host of inexperienced youngsters at once.

And the frustration of fans is understandable, but patience is also crucial.

Seven of Ireland’s starting XI last night were 23 or under.

Of the remaining four — Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, James McClean and John Egan — McClean was the sole first XI regular in the O’Neill era and Cullen has only properly established himself since Kenny took over.

The Euros qualifying campaign will be the acid test for this still relatively new and inexperienced group of players, who are only likely to get better with the passing of time.

Granted, Kenny will not be happy that Ireland still need a point against Armenia on Tuesday to avoid the indignity of relegation from League B.

In addition, because of their disappointing Nations League form, Ireland are set to enter into the Euros qualifying as third seeds and so will likely be put in a difficult group at next month’s draw — it is conceivable, for example, that the Boys in Green could be paired with first seeds Belgium/Spain and potential second seeds England/France.

But with 24 out of 53 teams qualifying, it is still far from an impossible task and one that recent performances, if not results, suggest Ireland remain capable of surmounting.