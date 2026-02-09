Italy without key man Brex for Dublin clash against Ireland

ITALY WILL BE without key man Nacho Brex for this weekend’s visit to Dublin to take on Ireland in the second round of the Six Nations.

Experienced outside centre Brex, who starred in Italy’s win over Scotland last weekend as he earned his 50th cap, has dropped out of the Azzurri squad for family reasons.

“Nacho is a player of great value to the team, both on and off the pitch, but in managing the team, the human aspect and family, in my opinion, will always be a priority,” said Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada.

“We discussed it with him and the decision we made is the best one. To stay focused on your work, it’s important to remain calm. In every area, with players and staff, we work with individuals first, rather than with professionals.”

Advertisement

Counteracting the loss of Brex, Italy boss Quesada has been able to recall exciting fullback/wing Ange Capuozzo, who missed the Scotland game due to injury, and wing Simone Gesi as his side prepare to take on Ireland.

Capuozzo hasn’t played since 28 December when he broke a finger in Toulouse’s Top 14 win over La Rochelle, but he is now back in the mix for Italy.