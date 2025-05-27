Advertisement
More Stories
Jack Boyle (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeRising Stars

Leinster's Jack Boyle nominated for URC award

Boyle is the only Irish representative on the 16-strong shortlist for URC Next-Gen Player of the Season.
1.42pm, 27 May 2025
7

LEINSTER’S JACK BOYLE has been nominated for the URC Next-Gen Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old prop is the only Irish player on the 16-strong shortlist, with six apiece from South Africa and Wales, two from Scotland, and Italy the other nation with a sole representative. Scarlets are the leading club with three nominees.

Boyle helped Leinster top the URC table this year, having made his Ireland debut during the Six Nations. Leo Cullen’s side face Scarlets in the quarter-finals at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Powerful scrummager Boyle made 12 appearances during the URC’s regular season, scoring a try against Cardiff in March. He is third in the Leinster squad for attacking ruck arrivals (170), is credited with three breakdown steals, and has averaged over five metres per carry.

The award is open to players who were aged 23 and under at the beginning of the URC campaign and who had won no more than five international caps at that point. They also need to have made nine appearances in the league this season. The winner will be determined by a media vote.

Luke Marshall (2013), Joey Carbery (2017), Jordan Larmour (2018), Caelan Doris (2020), Scott Penny (2021), Tom Stewart (2023), and Jack Crowley (2024) are the previous Irish winners.

URC Next-Gen Player of the Season nominees

  • Quan Horn – Emirates Lions
  • Jan-Hendrik Wessels – Vodacom Bulls
  • Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby
  • Gabe Hamer-Webb – Cardiff Rugby
  • Henco van Wyk – Emirates Lions
  • Ellis Mee – Scarlets
  • Jack Boyle – Leinster Rugby
  • Cameron Hanekom – Vodacom Bulls
  • Suleiman Hartzenberg – DHL Stormers
  • Andre-Hugo Venter – DHL Stormers
  • Macs Page – Scarlets
  • Simone Gesi – Zebre Parma
  • Aneurin Owen – Dragons RFC
  • Paddy Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby
  • Blair Murray – Scarlets
  • Dan Edwards – Ospreys. 

Author
View 7 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
7 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie