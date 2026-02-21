The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cian Prendergast added to Ireland bench as Jack Conan ruled out of England game
JACK CONAN HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with England in Twickenham.
The back row had been due to start on the Ireland bench, but is a late withdrawal through illness.
Connacht’s Cian Prendergast comes into the matchday squad to take Conan’s place.
Prendergast started Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France, but dropped out of the squad for last weekend’s home win over Italy.
The France game was Prendergast’s first Six Nations start, and today will be the 25-year-old’s 10th Test cap.
