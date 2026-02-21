More Stories
Cian Prendergast has been added to the Ireland bench. Ben Brady/INPHO
Setback

Cian Prendergast added to Ireland bench as Jack Conan ruled out of England game

Conan is ruled out with illness.
12.22pm, 21 Feb 2026
25

JACK CONAN HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with England in Twickenham.

The back row had been due to start on the Ireland bench, but is a late withdrawal through illness.

Connacht’s Cian Prendergast comes into the matchday squad to take Conan’s place.

Prendergast started Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France, but dropped out of the squad for last weekend’s home win over Italy.

The France game was Prendergast’s first Six Nations start, and today will be the 25-year-old’s 10th Test cap.

