In-form Jack Moylan makes it five goals in five games for promotion-chasing Lincoln

DUBLINER JACK MOYLAN continued his red-hot form in League One with his fifth goal in as many games for promotion-chasing Lincoln City.

Moylan’s goals have helped the Imps cement their stranglehold on the second automatic promotion place, and it was his goal that earned a point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to third-placed Bolton.

The 24-year-old should have opened the scoring with a brilliant piece of individual trickery, nutmegging Bolton’s George Johnston before thumping a shot off the crossbar with goalkeeper Jack Bonham well beaten.

Moylan got his reward on 25 minutes, cushioning a header to team-mate Reeco Hackett on the edge of the box and then showing for the return, tucking his shot beyond Bonham and just inside the far post.

Ireland international Johnny Kenny made his Bolton debut off the bench for the final 25 minutes as Lincoln dominated the second half.

The hosts couldn’t find a second, however, and were made to pay when Sam Dalby headed Bolton’s equaliser eight minutes from time.

With league leaders Cardiff City beating Luton Town 3-1 on Saturday, Lincoln are now four points off the top but remain six points clear of Bolton in third, having played one game fewer than their promotion rivals.

Elsewhere in League One, David McGoldrick scored his eighth league goal of the season for Barnsley in a 3-3 thriller with AFC Wimbledon.

McGoldrick opened the scoring in the 10th minute, sliding in to finish following some super work and a pull-back from Reyes Cleary.