Kildare say 'no decision made' as Kerry's O'Connor linked with manager role

KILDARE GAA say no decision has been made on who will manage their senior inter-county footballers, amid reports linking Jack O’Connor to the job.

Kerry native O’Connor, who won three senior All-Ireland titles during two terms in charge of the Kingdom, is reportedly in the frame to replace Cian O’Neill after his four-year spell ended last month.

The 58-year-old has most recently been managing Kerry’s U20s but he has links to Kildare through sons Eanna and Cian, who switched from St Michael’s Foilmore to Moorefield in 2014.

While Dromid Pearses club man O’Connor appears to be the front-runner, a brief statement released by Kildare GAA this morning insists the role has not yet been officially filled.

“Kildare GAA wish to state that there is no decision made on the position of the Kildare Senior Football Manager,” it reads.