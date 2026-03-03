Jack O'Connor to captain Wexford hurlers when he returns from knee injury

JACK O’CONNOR HAS been named captain of the Wexford senior hurlers as he continues to recover from knee surgery, with vice captain Damien Reck set to lead the Yellowbellies for their remaining league fixtures in Division 1B.

St Martin’s man O’Connor is expected to return from injury in time for the championship, while his appointment as skipper means that Lee Chin will not have a captaincy or vice captaincy role with Wexford for the first time in a decade.

Incidentally, O’Connor made his Wexford senior debut in 2016, the last year in which Chin did not bear one of those responsibilities.

Comhghairdeas to Jack O’Connor, Wexford Hurling captain for 2026.

Another great honour for the club and for the O’Connor clan.

O’Connor was also today named in the Club Hurling All-Star team after his starring role for back-to-back Wexford champions and 2025 Leinster winners St Martin’s.

Wexford open their Leinster campaign away to newcomers Kildare on 18 April.