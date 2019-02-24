This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They're going to be forensically examined': Jackie Tyrrell doubles down on Limerick stance

The former Kilkenny star thinks the Treaty County don’t have the squad depth to secure a second straight title.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 10:31 PM
46 minutes ago 2,920 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4511242
Tyrrell speaking on Allianz League Sunday this evening.
FORMER KILKENNY STAR Jackie Tyrell has doubled down on his prediction that reigning All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick won’t be lifting Liam MacCarthy again this summer.

Last week, Tyrrell said he didn’t believe John Kiely’s men were among the country’s top three teams. And speaking on RTE’s Allianz League Sunday after the Treaty County’s loss to Cork today, he expanded on the argument.

“I still feel Limerick won’t win the All-Ireland this year. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong,” he said before pointing to issues of squad depth and increased awareness from opponents which could derail their title defence.
It took them 45 years to win it, to win a second one back to back takes an incredible effort.

“They’ll have to learn there’s a target on their back. Every time they play they’re going to be forensically examined: their puck-outs, how they work the ball out, Gearoid Hegarty’s aerial ability, it will all be looked at.”

The James Stephens man added:  “They’re going to have to get two to three players. Aaron Gillane has played eight games in five weeks, that’s a game every four days.  Eoin Larkin in 2008 played four games the whole year.”

Aaron Gillane on the run against Kilkenny last weekend.

“Barry Nash today, a corner forward on at wing back, I don’t think they have the squad that people maybe think, looking at it.”

