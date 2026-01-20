More Stories
Jacob Stockdale. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
Ulster without Jacob Stockdale for Scarlets trip while Stewart Moore suffers knee injury

Winger developed concussion symptoms after Stade win.
5.07pm, 20 Jan 2026

ULSTER WILL BE without Jacob Stockdale for their URC game away to Scarlets on Saturday.

The winger developed delayed-onset concussion symptoms following last Saturday’s Challenge Cup win over Stade Francais. The 29-year-old will now go through return to play protocols, the province have said in a squad update.

Utility back Stewart Moore sustained what Ulster have said is a “significant knee injury” during training last week and will meet with a specialist knee surgeon later this week.

Ulster players currently unavailable for selection due to injury are Juarno Augustus (ankle) and James McNabney (knee).

Cormac Izuchukwu (foot) and Ben Carson (back) remain injury doubts for Saturday’s game.

Angus Bell, who missed last Saturday’s match due to illness, has recovered and has returned to full team training. 

