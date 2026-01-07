Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Ulster's trip to Cheetahs

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS been ruled out of Ulster’s Challenge Cup clash against the Cheetahs in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Stockdale suffered a rib injury in Friday’s 28-3 win over Munster in the URC, and the full-back joins a list of injured players who are unavailable for selection this week.

Juarno Augustus (ankle), Charlie Irvine (calf), Michael Lowry (ankle), Rory McGuire (ankle), Ethan McIlroy (ribs), James McNabney (knee) and Stewart Moore (hand) are also ruled out.

Ben Moxham is available for selection, having reintegrated into full team training following his ACL injury.

Ulster opened their Challenge Cup campaign with a comprehensive 61-7 victory over Racing 92, before falling to a 29-26 defeat to Cardiff.

Richie Murphy’s side lost to Leinster before beating Connacht and Munster in the inter-provincial URC derbies held over Christmas.