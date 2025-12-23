Jacques Nienaber hails 'important' and 'outstanding' Ciarán Frawley as Leinster exit looms

JACQUES NIENABER HAS addressed the future of Ciarán Frawley just a few weeks after the Leinster coach was required to clarify his own commitment to the province.

Speaking on The 42’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast on Monday, Bernard Jackman reported that Frawley was set to make the move from Leinster to Connacht for the beginning of the 2026-27 season.

This would represent a significant coup for the western side as the Skerries native has accumulated 111 appearances to date in the blue jersey – in addition to lining out on nine occasions at test level with Ireland under Andy Farrell.

Yet just three weeks on from discussing comments he made during a SuperSport interview in relation to a potential return to the South African national team set-up at some point, Nienaber said he doesn’t believe an impending move for Frawley is official just yet.

Regardless of what the future holds, Nienaber acknowledged he has enjoyed working with Frawley in his capacity as Leinster senior coach over the past two years.

Advertisement

“I think Frawls, as an individual and a man, is a very, very important guy in the club. I’m not talking rugby, I’m just talking about the person he is. He’s a team guy and as the Irish would say, there’s always good craic around him. There’s always a little bit of a buzz going around him. Then as a rugby player, he’s a quality rugby player,” Nienaber remarked at a Leinster media briefing yesterday.

“He’s probably got a fair bit of game time with us and I’m laughing because it’s me and contracts again! On that end, I don’t think there’s anything official yet.

“Listen, he’s an outstanding bloke and if it’s the truth or not, it would be lovely having him or working with him until the end of the season. I really enjoy him as a person myself. I’m talking myself as Jacques. I really enjoy working with him and he’s been good to me.”

Although Frawley has experienced his fair share of competitive action since making his Leinster debut against Scarlets in February 2018 (albeit with some injury issues along the way), he has often found himself on the bench for some of the biggest fixtures the eastern province have played in recent times.

Additionally, while it has been suggested Connacht might look to primary use him as an out-half, he has donned the 10, 12 and 15 jerseys on numerous occasions for Leinster – as well as a solitary start at 13 against the Sharks in May 2023.

The prospect of being able to focus on one position could help Frawley from an international perspective as he has featured just once in Ireland’s last 12 international encounters.

Though he stressed his involvement in players’ contract negotiations is relatively limited, Nienaber understands the reasons behind those who want to ply their trades elsewhere within the rugby landscape.

By way of example, Nienaber referenced three former Leinster players who are now part of the senior squad down in Munster – their festive opponents at Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday.

“I would say that’s more Leo [Cullen, head coach] and Guy [Easterby, chief operating officer]‘s responsibility. I definitely will have input when there’s anything from a rugby point of view when it comes to contracting, but it will literally be rugby input. What do I think about his breakdown, his attack, or stuff like that,” Nienaber added.

“I think in any player, it doesn’t matter. Let’s not talk about Frawls, let’s talk about anybody else. Whenever a player or a coach moves on, they move on normally for personal reasons and sometimes it’s family. Sometimes it’s what they think is the best for their career. So if a player decides this is best for him, then that is the right thing to do.

“It’s ultimately his career and he has to make decisions that he thinks will fit his career the best. It’s never nice to lose a player, you know. Especially if it’s a standout guy. Last year, Mikey Milne went down to Munster and you think of Lee Barron, and if you think of Michael Ala’alatoa. He went from here to Clermont, and then from Clermont, he’s over at Munster now.

“There’s always going to be movement and players do it because they think that’s the right thing for them and for their family. For their career. One has to respect that, if that’s the right word. Not honour that, you have to respect that. I mean, that is a personal opinion from a player.”