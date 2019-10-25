This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-time All-Ireland winning defender announces Tipperary retirement

James Barry steps away from the inter-county game aged 29.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 25 Oct 2019, 11:42 AM
43 minutes ago 1,600 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4867043
James Barry lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
James Barry lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
James Barry lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY DEFENDER JAMES Barry has announced his inter-county retirement.

The Upperchurch Drombane clubman steps away on the back of winning his second All-Ireland medal last August. He also lifted two Munster titles during his senior career with the county, which he described as “the time of my life.”

Barry, 29, made the announcement through a statement on the Tipperary GAA website this morning:

“After careful consideration and reflection I have decided that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling with the Tipperary senior hurling team.

“The last 7 years have been an unbelievable experience for me and I will always cherish the time I got to wear the blue and gold of Tipperary at the highest possible level. I have had the time of my life, lived my childhood dream and have memories that will stay with me forever. 

“Firstly and most importantly I want to sincerely thank my fiancé Shannon and family especially my parents Seamus and Noreen for their continuous encouragement and support throughout my inter-county career. 

“I also want to thank all the managers and backroom teams who helped me along this journey and were very supportive of me as well as Tipperary county board, Tipperary Supporters Club, the GPA and last but not least the Tipperary supporters who have always supported me through thick and thin over the past number of years. 

“Equally, I would like to thank my employers Gas Networks Ireland for their understanding and support throughout my time playing with Tipperary.

“To my club Upperchurch Drombane, I want to thank them for the amazing opportunity they gave me to get to play for Tipperary. This is mainly down to the teachers in the primary school and all the devoted coaches in the club. I will forever be indebted to you all. I will always be grateful for my time spent in Thurles CBS and UCC where I learned valuable lessons that were of huge benefit to my hurling career.

Finally, I have had the privilege of playing with and against some of the greatest sportsmen of our time and the friendships I have made over the last 7 years of playing with Tipperary is something I will always treasure.

“I want to thank the players of Tipperary both past and present who have shared a dressing room with me since I first began to play with Tipperary. I have forged friendships there that will last a lifetime and I want to wish all of the players and management continued success in the future.

“It’s been an honour.”

Premier boss Liam Sheedy paid tribute to the departing full-back, adding: “James Barry has been a consistently high performer ever since he first pulled on the Tipperary jersey and was a key player on many teams.

“A player of tremendous ability, James excelled in all he did and showed great leadership within the panel. He departs on a high following his contribution to this year’s All-Ireland triumph and I wish him every success now and for the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie