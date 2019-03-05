This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A first Ireland cap would be 'the pinnacle' for in-form striker James Collins

The Luton Town hitman is hoping to see his name in Mick McCarthy’s Ireland squad on Thursday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,324 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4524792
James Collins of Luton Town.
Image: EMPICS Sport
James Collins of Luton Town.
James Collins of Luton Town.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JAMES COLLINS FEELS he has done everything in his power to earn a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up ahead of this week’s squad announcement.

On Thursday, Mick McCarthy will reveal his panel of players to face Gibraltar and Georgia in Ireland’s opening Euro 2020 qualifiers, which are scheduled for 23 and 26 March respectively.

McCarthy was at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, when Collins scored his 20th goal of the season in Luton Town’s 2-0 victory over Rochdale, which kept the Hatters five points clear of Barnsley at the top of League One.

The Ireland boss said afterwards that the 28-year-old striker — the division’s leading goalscorer — “has a real chance” of being included in his squad for the double header.

“I don’t think I could do much more,” Collins told the local press in Luton when asked about his prospects of being selected by Ireland. “It’s always been in the back of my mind. They’ve come to watch me a couple of times. 

“I’ve just kept working hard and not changed too much; doing the right things and trying to score goals. Hopefully that [the goal against Rochdale] will help make his mind up.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone from Ireland. I know they’ve been to watch me a few times. The squad gets announced on Thursday so fingers crossed I’ll hear something during the week.”

Collins is a former Ireland U21 international but has yet to be recognised at senior level. The English-born forward is in his second season at Luton, having joined the club in the summer of 2017 from Crawley Town.

Should he be included in Mick McCarthy’s squad, he will be unavailable for his club’s League One meeting with Doncaster Rovers, which is scheduled to take place on the same day Ireland’s qualification campaign begins in Gibraltar.

Collins said: “I know I’d miss a big game — Doncaster at home — but I think people could forgive me if I do end up going away. 

“It’s the pinnacle of anyone’s career, playing for their country. If I do get the chance to do that, we’ve got a good enough squad here to keep that run going.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings
    Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    IRELAND
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Tickets for Ireland's World Cup warm-up Tests to go on sale next week
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie