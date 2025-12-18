'It's Christmas time. Everyone gets to go to the pub and have pints and watch us bate the head off each other'

AS THE TWO provinces prepare to clash in the United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium, James Lowe has admitted – ‘in the most respectful way’ – that there is no major love lost between Leinster and Ulster.

After featuring from the start when arch rivals Munster got the better of them in the same competition at Croke Park on 18 October, Lowe will be hoping Leinster have greater luck in their latest URC derby at Irish Rugby HQ tomorrow night (kick-off 7.45pm).

This will be the first of three interprovincial clashes for Leo Cullen’s men over the festive period as a trip to Munster on 27 December will be followed by a return to the Aviva on 3 January for an encounter against Connacht.

Regardless of the time of year, interpro battles are usually tense – and often heated – affairs. When it was put to Lowe that Ulster don’t particularly like their upcoming opponents, he had a very clear response.

“I do know that and the feeling is reciprocal. In the most respectful way and I think they will all say it as well. I don’t hate Stu [Stuart McCloskey]. I don’t hate [Nathan] Doak. I’ve met him a few times. I don’t hate Tom O’Toole, but I hate Ulster and they will say the exact same thing about us,” Lowe said in his customary style.

“That’s just the way it is. That’s the way the cookie crumbles. It was inherited. It didn’t start when I turned up in Dublin. It didn’t start when Tom went up to Ulster. It started years and years ago.

“It’s awesome. It’s Christmas time. It’s December. Everyone gets to go to the pub and have pints and watch us bate the head off each other. Who doesn’t want to do that? It’s exciting. If you need external motivation for an interpro, then you’re in the wrong room. I think both sides will be saying that. It’s a really exciting prospect, these next three games.”

While he has readily embraced the rivalry between the sides since he joined Leinster in 2017, Lowe has nevertheless admired the way Ulster have gone about their business in the current term. Despite finishing a disappointing 14th in last season’s URC, Ulster are presently fourth in the standings with four wins and just one defeat to date.

Although they have played a game more, a mixed run of results has left defending champions Leinster two places and five points adrift of the northern province heading into tomorrow night’s game.

In addition to name checking head coach Richie Murphy, Lowe also praised Mark Sexton – the younger brother of his former Leinster and Ireland team-mate Jonathan Sexton – for the way he has helped to shape Ulster’s attack.

“You put a Sexton in any sort of environment, there is a little bit going on upstairs, but it’s pretty bloody good. His rugby brain is excellent. I don’t think anyone is going to question that. I think how their game has gone and grown is so intricate.

“Their attack has developed obviously under Mark Sexton, you could probably say he’s one of the masterminds behind it. Their set-piece attack, it’s really good. They manipulate you in such a way and it’s a deep level of thinking. Of trying to put people in certain positions and then obviously use the players that they’ve got.”

While it is anticipated Leinster will encounter stubborn resistance in the Aviva tomorrow, there is every chance they will experience the same against Munster and Connacht in the coming weeks. Their 31-14 victory in that aforementioned Croke Park game is one of five wins Munster have accumulated in the 2025-26 edition of the URC and they will be fired up for the arrival of Leinster to Thomond Park on Saturday week.

Even though they have more losses than wins from the five matches they have played in the league this season, the presence of former Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster in the Connacht hotseat makes their clash with the eastern province in early January a compelling prospect.

Lowe acknowledges this run of fixtures will potentially be tougher than it was in previous seasons and also recognises teams aim for a significant scalp whenever they take on Leinster in the competitive arena.

“This stretch of games is definitely harder. You’d be ignorant to say we don’t walk around with targets on our back every single weekend. Teams are looking at a calendar and they want to know what they’re made of. They target Leinster no matter what side Leinster puts out,” Lowe added.

“Teams are getting better. They’re chasing us down. We’re sitting sixth at the moment. Went away to South Africa, came back with one point. Blood is in the water and people want to come after us. It’s nothing new to us.”