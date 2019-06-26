This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relief for Dublin as James McCarthy's knee injury not as bad as first feared - reports

The three-time All-Star was forced off in Sunday’s Leinster final.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 1:04 PM
57 minutes ago 1,103 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4698039
James McCarthy limped off in Dublin's Leinster SFC final win on Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
James McCarthy limped off in Dublin's Leinster SFC final win on Sunday.
James McCarthy limped off in Dublin's Leinster SFC final win on Sunday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE WAS POSITIVE news for five in-a-row chasing Dublin on the injury front this morning with reports that James McCarthy’s knee injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Herald and the Irish Independent are reporting that a scan yesterday revealed no serious long-term ligament damage, and the three-time All-Star could return to action sooner than expected.

Dublin were left sweating after Sunday’s Leinster final after one of their key men hobbled off in the 32nd minute of their 16-point defeat of Meath.

McCarthy was on crutches after the game with an icepack strapped to his right knee, but the extent of the injury was unclear at that stage.

The Sky Blues were praying, of course, that it wasn’t the dreaded season-ending torn cruciate, and Jim Gavin typically gave little away in his post-match press conference.

“We’ll have a look over the next 48 hours,” he said. “The medical protocols will kick into place. We’ll reassess early next week.”

Ballymun Kickhams ace McCarthy missed some of their 2016 championship campaign due to medial knee ligament damage, while he also had  keyhole surgery in his left knee last November to clear up a niggle.

Although there’s been no official word from the Dublin set-up as of yet, the 29-year-old is now expected to be back to play apart in Dublin’s All-Ireland SFC campaign.

While McCarthy is unlikely to feature as soon, the Dubs face a round 4 qualifier winner (Cork or a round 3 winner) in their Super 8s opener in Croke Park on the weekend of 13/14 July.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie