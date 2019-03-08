Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week

FORMER EVERTON MIDFIELDER Kevin Kilbane reckons James McCarthy can be a first-team regular at Goodison Park provided he can continue his way back to full fitness.

McCarthy was yesterday included in Ireland’s 38-man provisional squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers despite not playing a competitive senior match for either club or country in 14 months.

A former team-mate of the Toffees star, Kilbane insists that McCarthy can work his way back into the Everton fold and could even dislodge PSG target Idrissa Gueye.

“At his best, when he’s fully fit, he’s as good as, if not better than, Idrissa Gueye, in my mind,” Kilbane said, “so, if he was fully fit and ready he’d probably be very close to, if not starting every week for Everton.

“Under [Roberto] Martinez, he was a mainstay in the side, but the last few seasons there’s been ankle injuries.

“Watching Everton for a number of years now, he’s a better player than Idrissa Gueye in everything that he brings to it.

“Whether or not a manager sees that, I’d hold that up to anyone.”

McCarthy suffered a double leg break in the Merseysiders’ league match against West Brom last January, but has battled back, making his first matchday appearance for the Merseysiders in their recent FA Cup tie with Lincoln.

But playing time has been restricted to U23 level, something which has Kilbane concerned as to whether he is physically up to the challenge of performing for the Boys in Green.

However, Kilbane concedes, if fit, McCarthy is Ireland’s most accomplished midfield option.

“If he’s fit, he plays, that’s the way it is.

“How fit he is, I don’t know. I know he’s played U23 games at Everton, but it isn’t the same.

“It is a different game. It’s low octane, I don’t think it’s anything to gauge him on, but if he comes in, he has the ability.

“He’s obviously indicated to Mick that he’s fine and wants to be back included.”

On the 28-year-old’s international prospects, Kilbane added: “I think it’s fair to say that when he’s played for Ireland that he hasn’t produced anywhere near the form that he’s produced at club level.

“He’s had a few good games where you think, ‘yeah, now he’s going to kick-on to the next level’. But he hasn’t replicated it consistently enough.

“I think this could be another little chapter for him now where he can go on to the next level if he can get a bit of game-time.”

