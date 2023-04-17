James McClean highlights more anti-Irish abuse as he blasts 'useless' English FA

JAMES McCLEAN HAS once again highlighted how he was the victim of anti-Irish and sectarian abuse during Wigan Athletic’s clash away to Blackpool at the weekend.

But the Republic of Ireland international took to social media to blast the “useless” English Football Association as they begin an investigation into Saturday’s events, while Lancashire Police are also carrying out inquiries.

A section of the home support said that McClean took issue with a Northern Ireland flag, a charge the Derry native rejected as he expressed his hurt and anger at being subjected to the vile abuse.

Writing on Instagram, McClean said that a section of supporters had shouted “F**k off you Irish fenian c***” multiple times.

The FA is investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/ZSDpMy2WvI — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) April 16, 2023

McClean wrote: “Referee will make a report to the FA, the same process that happened at Luton away in the FA Cup game either this season with evidence clear as day, as on many occasions over the years, yet the nothing again will happen.

“This is simply just highlighting the double standards firstly the FA have and secondly how utter useless that the English FA are.”