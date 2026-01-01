Shelbourne sign defender James Norris on permanent deal from Liverpool

SHELBOURNE HAVE COMPLETED the signing of defender James Norris from Liverpool on a permanent deal.

Norris, 22, joined Shels on a season-long loan last February and quickly established himself as a first-team regular, making 45 appearances in all competitions and winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

“Absolutely delighted to make the move permanent,” Norris said on Thursday.

“I loved my time here on loan and it feels like the right place for me to continue my development.”

Norris, who is from Merseyside, joined Liverpool at U9 level and made two senior appearances for the club.

“Everyone at Liverpool FC wishes James the best of luck for the future,” the Anfield club said in a short statement confirming the move.