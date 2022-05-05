Hasenhuttl wards United and City off 'true winner' James Ward-Prowse

RALPH HASENHUTTL HAS warded off any potential suitors for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have recently been linked to the England international, whose fine form has also reportedly caught the attention of Tottenham.

Ward-Prowse, 27, has been a Southampton player since joining the academy 19 years ago and has scored 43 goals in 361 appearances for Saints.

His dead-ball skills have also seen him court praise but Hasenhuttl offered a bullish reply when asked what message he would send to teams interested in his skipper, who was unanimously voted by his team-mates as the club’s player of the season earlier this week.

“He has another four years on his contract, he’s our captain and he’s happy here,” replied the head coach.

Fans love him and we know how important he is to our team. The development of his game is why he’s a true winner. I think he’s very exceptional. I haven’t seen any players similar.”

Despite Ward-Prowse’s eye-catching individual form, Southampton have struggled for results of late and travel to Brentford on Saturday still not mathematically safe from relegation.

They are eight points clear of Everton in 18th but the Toffees have two games in hand on Hasenhuttl’s men, who have just three Premier League fixtures remaining this season.