This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,345 Views 6 Comments
Share

TEAM NEWS: Right, here are the starting XVs for this morning’s Pool A clash in Tokyo.

There’s bad news for the host nation, who must do without winger Kenki Fukuoka and back row Amanaki Mafi, who both miss out through injury.

As for Russia, there is an Irish link with former Blackrock College man Vasily Artemyev captaining the Bears, while former Leinster and Munster hooker Mark McDermott is assistant coach.

Japan: Tupou; Matsushima, Lafaele, Nakamura, Lemeki; Tamura, Nagare; Inagaki, Horie, Valu; Van der Walt, Moore; Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno.

Replacements: Sakate, Nakajima, Ji-won, Thompson, Tui, Tanaka, Matsuda, Yamanaka.

Russia: Artemyev; Davydov, Ostroushko, Gerasimov, Golosnitskiy; Kushnarev, Dorofeev; Morozov, Selskii, Gotovtsev, Ostrikov, Fedotko, Zhivatov, Gadzhiev, Vavilin.

Replacements: Matveev, Polivalov, Bitiev, Garbuzov, Sychev, Perov, Gaisin, Sozonov.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and Japanese Prince Akishino have declared the tournament open.

japan-v-russia-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Bill Beaumont at the Tokyo Stadium. Source: Adam Davy

“I know that Japan will be the most welcoming of hosts. You are the best hosts,” Beaumont said in his opening speech.

None of this would be possible without a partnership and thanks to the crown prince, the government, the organising committee, the Japan RFU, the host cities, the venues, and the thousands of volunteers.

“To the teams, this is your moment to shine on our greatest stage. I know you will inspire a new generation of fans and players by competing at your very best, promoting rugby’s values: integrity, respect, solidarity, discipline and passion.

The waiting is over, the stage is set. It’s now over to the teams, the fans and Japan to make this the best Rugby World Cup ever.

The waiting is over, the stage is set. The 2019 Rugby World Cup is here!

japan-v-russia-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: Ashley Western

japan-v-russia-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: Adam Davy

japan-v-russia-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: Ashley Western

japan-v-russia-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Source: Adam Davy

Good morning, rugby fans! So, here we go then. The 2019 World Cup starts here, as hosts Japan face Russia in their Pool A opener in Tokyo to kickstart six glorious weeks of rugby goodness.

It may not be the most eyecatching game to start the tournament but this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for, as Japan 2019 gets underway at the sold-out Tokyo Stadium.

The opening ceremony has just started and kick-off, at 11.45am Irish time, is edging ever closer. Stick with us throughout the morning as we bring you all the action as it happens. 

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie