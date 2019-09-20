It’s finally here. Join us for live coverage of the World Cup opener from Tokyo.
Liveblog
TEAM NEWS: Right, here are the starting XVs for this morning’s Pool A clash in Tokyo.
There’s bad news for the host nation, who must do without winger Kenki Fukuoka and back row Amanaki Mafi, who both miss out through injury.
As for Russia, there is an Irish link with former Blackrock College man Vasily Artemyev captaining the Bears, while former Leinster and Munster hooker Mark McDermott is assistant coach.
Japan: Tupou; Matsushima, Lafaele, Nakamura, Lemeki; Tamura, Nagare; Inagaki, Horie, Valu; Van der Walt, Moore; Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno.
Replacements: Sakate, Nakajima, Ji-won, Thompson, Tui, Tanaka, Matsuda, Yamanaka.
Russia: Artemyev; Davydov, Ostroushko, Gerasimov, Golosnitskiy; Kushnarev, Dorofeev; Morozov, Selskii, Gotovtsev, Ostrikov, Fedotko, Zhivatov, Gadzhiev, Vavilin.
Replacements: Matveev, Polivalov, Bitiev, Garbuzov, Sychev, Perov, Gaisin, Sozonov.
World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and Japanese Prince Akishino have declared the tournament open.
“I know that Japan will be the most welcoming of hosts. You are the best hosts,” Beaumont said in his opening speech.
None of this would be possible without a partnership and thanks to the crown prince, the government, the organising committee, the Japan RFU, the host cities, the venues, and the thousands of volunteers.
“To the teams, this is your moment to shine on our greatest stage. I know you will inspire a new generation of fans and players by competing at your very best, promoting rugby’s values: integrity, respect, solidarity, discipline and passion.
The waiting is over, the stage is set. It’s now over to the teams, the fans and Japan to make this the best Rugby World Cup ever.
Away from this opening game, Joe Schmidt has named his team for Ireland’s clash with Scotland on Sunday. Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway get the nod in the back three with Rob Kearney and Keith Earls not risked.
Here is the latest from the Ireland camp in Yokohama:
Some scenes from the opening ceremony in Tokyo, where Richie McCaw has just handed the Webb Ellis Cup back. Who will be lifting it in Yokohama on 2 November?
The waiting is over, the stage is set. The 2019 Rugby World Cup is here!
Good morning, rugby fans! So, here we go then. The 2019 World Cup starts here, as hosts Japan face Russia in their Pool A opener in Tokyo to kickstart six glorious weeks of rugby goodness.
It may not be the most eyecatching game to start the tournament but this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for, as Japan 2019 gets underway at the sold-out Tokyo Stadium.
The opening ceremony has just started and kick-off, at 11.45am Irish time, is edging ever closer. Stick with us throughout the morning as we bring you all the action as it happens.
COMMENTS (6)