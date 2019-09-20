13 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Right, here are the starting XVs for this morning’s Pool A clash in Tokyo.

There’s bad news for the host nation, who must do without winger Kenki Fukuoka and back row Amanaki Mafi, who both miss out through injury.

As for Russia, there is an Irish link with former Blackrock College man Vasily Artemyev captaining the Bears, while former Leinster and Munster hooker Mark McDermott is assistant coach.

Japan: Tupou; Matsushima, Lafaele, Nakamura, Lemeki; Tamura, Nagare; Inagaki, Horie, Valu; Van der Walt, Moore; Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno.

Replacements: Sakate, Nakajima, Ji-won, Thompson, Tui, Tanaka, Matsuda, Yamanaka.

Russia: Artemyev; Davydov, Ostroushko, Gerasimov, Golosnitskiy; Kushnarev, Dorofeev; Morozov, Selskii, Gotovtsev, Ostrikov, Fedotko, Zhivatov, Gadzhiev, Vavilin.

Replacements: Matveev, Polivalov, Bitiev, Garbuzov, Sychev, Perov, Gaisin, Sozonov.