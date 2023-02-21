Advertisement
# Closing In
Leeds on verge of appointing ex-Watford head coach as new manager - reports
Javi Gracia has been linked with the vacancy following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.
1 hour ago

LEEDS ARE ON the verge of appointing Javi Gracia as their new boss, according to reports.

The 52-year-old Spaniard, who was Watford’s head coach between 2018 and 2019, looks set to become Jesse Marsch’s successor at Elland Road.

Marsch was sacked earlier this month after a defeat at Nottingham Forest, with under-21s manager Michael Skubala placed in interim charge for the last three games.

Gracia is reportedly expected to sign an initial deal until the end of the season and will be tasked with keeping the second-bottom club in the Premier League.

He has been out of work since leaving Al Sadd in June, but did well in his previous spell in England, taking the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final and securing an 11th-placed finish in the league before being sacked just four games into the following season.

His expected appointment will end a lengthy search for Marsch’s replacement, with the club having been linked with Andoni Iraola, Arne Slot and Alfred Schreuder.

Gracia looks set to be in charge in time for Saturday’s crunch game with Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday.

