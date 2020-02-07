Sligo Rovers bolster attacking options as new season looms into view

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE completed the signing of Jesse Devers for the 2020 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Devers could make his debut against a former club when Rovers begin their Premier Division campaign against Finn Harps next Friday.

The 23-year-old attacker, who has also played for Galway United, impressed Bit o’ Red boss Liam Buckley while on trial.

He found the net in a pre-season friendly against Galway, before scoring twice against Ballinamallard United.

“It’s fantastic to get the deal done today,” Devers said. “I’ve been working very hard to show the manager that I can do well here and I think I’ve done that. I was happy with how I did in the games. The real work starts now because I’m here to be in the team every week.”

The Ballina native, who was previously on the books at Wolverhampton Wanderers, added: “It’s been an ambition of mine to sign here for a while, to be honest. It’s a club I admire and there’s a great set-up here. I know some of the lads and I already feel part of things.”

Liam Buckley has been aiming to bolster his attacking options since the departure of Romeo Parkes was confirmed last month.

“Jesse has done very well,” Buckley said. “He’s quick, sharp and he can finish. We saw in the games how hungry he is and he has earned this chance.

“He can play on the wing or any role in attack so he’ll add to the group certainly. I’m very pleased to get it done today and we look forward to seeing that hunger throughout the year.

“We have Ronan Murray and Ronan Coughlan, Jesse and Darren Collins from the U19s are in there now too. We are still in the market if something comes along between now and 22 February, which is when the window closes. If it doesn’t, we go with what we have because there are options there in the squad, but we’ll wait and see.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!