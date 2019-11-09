This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hanrahan hamstring an added concern for Munster ahead of European campaign

Ireland U20 playmaker Ben Healy could be the next 10 Johann van Graan turns to.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 8:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,786 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4885731
Hanrahan on the turf after a tackle from Matt Faddes.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan will have to begin next week by weighing up his out-half options.

With Joey Carbery already sidelined with an ankle injury, the in-form JJ Hanrahan was added to Munster’s concerns with a hamstring injury in the first half of tonight’s inter-pro win over Ulster.

Hanrahan was replaced by Tyler Bleyendaal, who looks set to partner Conor Murray in the Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Ospreys next Saturday.

With only the three senior out-halves named in his European squad, a bad prognosis for Hanrahan’s recovery could lead Van Graan to calling Ireland U20 star Ben Healy into contention.

“Obviously with a hamstring you’ve got to give it a bit of time. We’ll scan it on Monday and then we’ll know more,” Van Graan said of Hanrahan’s injury.

“It’s a big concern for us with Joey out as well. We’ll take stock on Monday and go again.”

The alternative to adding Healy to the European ranks would be to proceed with Rory Scannell as out-half cover. Van Graan also noted Neil Cronin’s ability to cover 10. Either way, losing Hanrahan and the rich vein of form he has struck is a blow.

“(Hanrahan) played really well. Look, that’s just the game of rugby. You’re going to get injuries and you’ve got to adapt. We had some good flow in stages and some good opportunities.

That’s just the way it is, we went with a 6-2 bench and your fly-half gets injured in the first-half. luckily we didn’t have any other outside injuries. That’s the way the game goes.”

Van Graan added: “That was definitely our toughest game of the season so far. Tough game of rugby, ugly win which we’ll definitely take.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

