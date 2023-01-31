Advertisement
Tuesday 31 January 2023 Dublin: 8°C
DPA/PA Images Joao Cancelo with Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern's sports director.
# Deadline Day
Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo completes loan move to Bayern Munich
Deal is understood to include an option for the German giants to buy the Portugal international for £61.5 million in the summer.
1 hour ago

MANCHESTER CITY FULL-BACK Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is also poised to join Arsenal as Premier League clubs make their final moves in the January transfer window before today’s 11pm deadline.

Bayern’s unexpected swoop for Cancelo is understood to include an option for the German giants to buy the 28-year-old Portugal international for £61.5 million in the summer.

Cancelo said: “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team.”

News of the deal came as a surprise when it was first reported on Monday. Cancelo has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side that have won the Premier League in the past two seasons.

Yet Cancelo has found game time limited since returning from the World Cup and there have been reports he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

Press Association
