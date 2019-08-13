This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You've got to be positive and hopefully he'll be ok' - O'Mahony on Carbery

The Munster out-half had a scan yesterday, with an official update to come tomorrow.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 3:15 PM
39 minutes ago 1,590 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4763935

PETER O’MAHONY AND his Ireland team-mates remain hopeful that Joey Carbery will be fit in time to feature at the World Cup, with just under six weeks remaining until their opener against Scotland on 22 September in Yokohama.

Joey Carbery leaves the field with an injury Carbery was injured last weekend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Munster out-half suffered an ankle injury in last weekend’s warm-up win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium, having impressed in Ireland’s 10 shirt before being forced off.

Carbery had a scan on his ankle yesterday, with Ireland due to release an official squad update tomorrow afternoon. 

It’s expected that the 23-year-old will be sidelined for at least three weeks, but it’s believed that Carbery is not set to be ruled out of the World Cup.

His versatility and creativity are likely to be important to Joe Schmidt’s squad if he does prove to be fit to travel to Japan, with Carbery capable of playing at fullback as well as out-half.

Carbery’s ankle injury is one of the latest reminders of the risks involved in the World Cup warm-up games, which are very much a necessary evil.

Speaking today, Ireland back row O’Mahony acknowledged that warm-up injuries are “part and parcel” of building towards a World Cup while underlining his hopes that Carbery will recover in time to feature in Japan.

“Fingers crossed he’s going to be ok,” said O’Mahony. “It’s a ruthless game. Hopefully he’s going to be fit. Not that it’s a reminder, it’s there all the time, it could be your last training session all the time, but you can’t look at it like that either.

“You’ve got to be positive and hopefully he’ll be ok. He’s a young man who has plenty of healing powers, I’d imagine. It would be a different story if it was me!”

Peter O’Mahony O'Mahony is an ambassador for Marks & Spencer. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Having had the first two days of this week off, Ireland will travel to the Algarve in Portugal tomorrow for an eight-day warm-weather training camp, having also visited before the Six Nations.

With no game this weekend, a clash against England in Twickenham on 24 August is the next fixture for Ireland, meaning Schmidt and his players will step things up another gear under the Portuguese sun. 

“I’m looking forward to it, something different,” said O’Mahony of the trip. “We’ll have a bit of downtime but plenty of training.

“This pre-season has been tough, probably the toughest one I have done. But we’ve had great craic, I must say. It’s easy driving in the gates when you have a group of lads who you like spending time with. It makes life a lot easier, but training has been tough.”

To celebrate 40 years in Ireland, Marks & Spencer has revealed Peter O’Mahony as its first Irish sports ambassador, building on its existing sponsorship of the Munster Rugby Community programme.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie