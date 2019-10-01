This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lord Mayor of Belfast to captain club in Antrim SFC final

John Finucane’s Lámh Dhearg overcame Portglenone in the semi-final after a second replay last night.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,886 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4831801

LÁMH DHEARG SAW off Portglenone in the second Antrim SFC semi-final replay last night, sealing a showdown in the final against reigning champions Cargin. 

2017 winners Lámh Dhearg will have just a matter of days to prepare for Sunday’s decider against Cargin. They’ll be captained in the final by goalkeeper John Finucane, who is also the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

“I’ll make sure the diary is clear for Sunday,” joked Finucane to Jerome Quinn Media for Antrim GAA after the game.

“Football hasn’t been hit too hard by the mayor duties and the lads keep me well-grounded, you get plenty of stick.

“County final day is always a special day, I’ll be very proud,” he added.

Source: Jerome Quinn/YouTube

Last night was the third time Lámh Dhearg and Portglenone have clashed in recent weeks.

Antrim county board chairman Ciaran McCavana made headlines last week when he called a halt to the replay during sudden death of the free-kick shoot-out with the sides deadlocked at 9-9.

Lámh Dhearg prevailed by 2-8 to 0-9 in Ballymena on the third time of asking, with former Antrim star Paddy Cunningham contributing 2-4 in a man-of-the-match display.

The final between the last two winners of the competition takes place at Corrigan Park at 3.30pm on Sunday 6 October.

It will be preceded by the minor decider between Cargin and Naomh Brid. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie