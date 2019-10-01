Lord Mayor of Belfast to captain club in Antrim SFC final

LÁMH DHEARG SAW off Portglenone in the second Antrim SFC semi-final replay last night, sealing a showdown in the final against reigning champions Cargin.

2017 winners Lámh Dhearg will have just a matter of days to prepare for Sunday’s decider against Cargin. They’ll be captained in the final by goalkeeper John Finucane, who is also the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

“I’ll make sure the diary is clear for Sunday,” joked Finucane to Jerome Quinn Media for Antrim GAA after the game.

“Football hasn’t been hit too hard by the mayor duties and the lads keep me well-grounded, you get plenty of stick.

“County final day is always a special day, I’ll be very proud,” he added.

Last night was the third time Lámh Dhearg and Portglenone have clashed in recent weeks.

Antrim county board chairman Ciaran McCavana made headlines last week when he called a halt to the replay during sudden death of the free-kick shoot-out with the sides deadlocked at 9-9.

Lámh Dhearg prevailed by 2-8 to 0-9 in Ballymena on the third time of asking, with former Antrim star Paddy Cunningham contributing 2-4 in a man-of-the-match display.

Paddy Cunningham second goal! pic.twitter.com/k3G0oG5Map — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 30, 2019

The final between the last two winners of the competition takes place at Corrigan Park at 3.30pm on Sunday 6 October.

It will be preceded by the minor decider between Cargin and Naomh Brid.

