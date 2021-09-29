John Kiely set for new two-year term as Limerick hurling manager

LIMERICK GAA HAVE confirmed that three-time All-Ireland winning manager John Kiely is set to remain in charge of the county’s senior hurling team.

A County Executive Committee Meeting this evening approved Kiely and his management team – namely Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Donal O’Grady – for another two-year term, set to be ratified at a County Committee Meeting in October.

Kiely was first appointed Limerick hurling manager in September 2016, with the new two-year term set to bring him through to seven seasons with the Treaty.

In his five seasons to date, Kiely has led Limerick to eight major trophies.

Earlier this year his team delivered a stunning performance in the All-Ireland final against Cork as they powered to back-to-back All-Irelands for the first time in Limerick’s history.

Limerick GAA confirmed the news of Kiely’s reappointment via a short statement, which read:

