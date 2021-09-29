Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

John Kiely set for new two-year term as Limerick hurling manager

Kiely has led the county to three All-Ireland titles since taking charge in 2016.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 7:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,198 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5561299
Limerick hurling manager John Kiely.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Limerick hurling manager John Kiely.
Limerick hurling manager John Kiely.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK GAA HAVE confirmed that three-time All-Ireland winning manager John Kiely is set to remain in charge of the county’s senior hurling team.

A County Executive Committee Meeting this evening approved Kiely and his management team – namely Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Donal O’Grady – for another two-year term, set to be ratified at a County Committee Meeting in October.

Kiely was first appointed Limerick hurling manager in September 2016, with the new two-year term set to bring him through to seven seasons with the Treaty.

In his five seasons to date, Kiely has led Limerick to eight major trophies.

Earlier this year his team delivered a stunning performance in the All-Ireland final against Cork as they powered to back-to-back All-Irelands for the first time in Limerick’s history.

Limerick GAA confirmed the news of Kiely’s reappointment via a short statement, which read:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Following a County Executive Committee Meeting this evening the Limerick Senior Hurling Management Team consisting of: John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien and Donal O’Grady, has been approved for a two-year term and will be brought forward to the October County Committee Meeting for ratification.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie